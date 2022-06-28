OLAPLEX Launches No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo

Santa Barbara, CA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLAPLEX, the brand that singlehandedly created the bond building hair category is excited to launch No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo, a weekly deep cleansing shampoo formulated with a broad-spectrum clarifying system to remove impurities that weigh down the hair and cause damage without stripping hair while Olaplex’s bond building technology maintains strong hair bonds. The result is purified hair that looks and feels healthier and receives reparative treatments more effectively for an optimized hair repair routine that repairs, strengthens, and protects. Ongoing use of styling products paired with hair’s natural oils and natural minerals from water can lead to buildup, which makes hair look heavy, weighed down, and greasy. OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo removes more than just hard water minerals, buildup, and oil, pulling a wider array of impurities out of the hair including heavy metals, chlorine, and pollutants for brilliantly clean, soft, shiny hair with vibrant clarity that is non-stripping and non-drying.

“The addition of a clarifying shampoo is a natural progression for OLAPLEX and we took clarifying one step further with the launch of OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo,” said JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OLAPLEX. “OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo is an elevated clarifying experience, gently removing everything you don’t want in your hair, like product buildup and pollutants, while our patented OLAPLEX bond building technology repairs and strengthens hair.”

All OLAPLEX products contain Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate - the ingredient with over 100 worldwide patents that created the bond-building hair care category and is exclusive to OLAPLEX. This technology penetrates the hair shaft working on the entire hair structure to rebuild the hair throughout. It builds a permanent bridge between the disulfide bonds. At the same time, it lessens and/or eliminates damage caused by molecules that eat protein from the hair by working faster than the damage can occur.

Since its founding, OLAPLEX has been proud to be non-toxic, cruelty-free, and vegan. OLAPLEX is free of over 50 questionable ingredients including Sulfates (SLS & SLES), Parabens, Phthalates, Phosphates. All OLAPLEX products have The Clean at Sephora seal. OLAPLEX is proud of its continued commitment to reducing its secondary packaging and not adding to its carbon footprint.

To use: Apply to wet hair. Concentrate on the scalp and work through to the ends. Lather fully and let process up to 5 minutes. Rinse. Follow with OLAPLEX No. 5 BOND MAINTENANCE® CONDITIONER or OLAPLEX No.8 BOND INTENSE MOISTURE MASK for extra moisture.

100% free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or gluten. Silicone-free. Vegan. Color-safe.

OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo (8.5 fl. oz/250 ml) retails for $30.00 and is available at www.olaplex.com.

ABOUT OLAPLEX

Our humble beginnings started in a California garage, and since 2014, the brand quickly became a global sensation, paving the way for a completely new category of haircare called “bond-building” Today, OLAPLEX is one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world with over 100 worldwide patents. Our exclusive scientifically proven multi-patented technology restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out. Simply put, this first-of-its-kind ingredient works two-fold to protect the hair from damage while simultaneously also being able to re-link the disulfide bonds back together. For all hair types, it provides immediate results to repair the 5 types of damage including chemical services, heat styling, mechanical damage, environmental damage, and lifestyle or physiological changes.

