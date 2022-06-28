New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Motor Market: Segmented: By Product Type, By Power Comsumption, By Technology, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288817/?utm_source=GNW
Due to the unique and stringent needs for the working environment, car owners are particularly picky about micro motor quality. The quality of a motor is determined not only by its design structure and manufacturing process, but also by the mobility of magnetic material. Previously, the wiper, electric pumps, windshield scrubber, and automatic antenna components assembly were all powered by tiny motors. However, since the automotive industry is increasingly focused on automatic controls and passenger comfort, micro-motors have become an essential component in modern vehicles.
Market Highlights
Global Micro Motor Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.5% in 2031.
The market is likely to develop significantly in the next years as a result of the booming electronics industry, which is a positive indicator for micro motor sales given their wide range of applications. Micro motor integration in a variety of electronic goods, such as electronic locks, drones, fans, and many more, is expected to boost demand over the next decade.
Global Micro Motor Market: Segments
Brushed micro motors segment is predicted to register larger CAGR over the forecast period 2021-31
Based on Technology, the global Micro Motor Market is fragmented into Brushed Micro Motors, Brushless Micro. The majority of micro motors used in automotive applications are brushed motors. Brushless motors, on the other hand, have a smaller growing potential. Brushless motors are being used in sectors that are relatively new for electric motors in automotive applications and have been rapidly growing in recent years, such as increasing sales of plug-in electric vehicles with electromechanically-driven powertrain and chassis systems, which are expected to provide greater growth potential for brushless motors than for brushed motors.
Industry Automation segment is expected to grow considerably with the highest CAGR in future
Based on Application, the global Micro Motor Market is fragmented into Automotive, Medical Equipment Systems, Industry Automation, Agriculture Equipment System, Aircraft Systems, Construction & Mining Equipment Systems, 3D Printing. The adoption of efficient devices such as pick & place, robotic arms, and automatic welding systems, among others, has been fueled by automation, and with the growing emphasis on smart manufacturing, the prospect for adoption of these field devices that are more efficient and productive is evident.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing automation witnessed in different industries
One of the primary factors projected to promote the growth of the micro motor market is the increasing automation in industries. This is most evident in the medical industry, which is advocating the use of automation to improve traditional medical service standards. Laboratories can accomplish operational automation for tecting amounts of samples in a quick and efficient manner using cost-effective options such as micro motors.
Growing applications of micro motors in diverse sectors
The cost-effective and long-lasting micro motor is finding increasing use in the construction, healthcare, vehicle, and mining industries. Manufacturers are attempting to reduce the size of micromotors while improving operational quality in order to improve performance. The growth of advanced electric micro motors is now possible thanks to technological advancements and manufacturers’ embrace of cutting-edge technologies.
Restraint
High capital investment in Micro Motor is restraining the industry growth
The micro motor market is likely to be hampered by a slowdown in the automobile industry and costly initial capital investment. Furthermore, the increase in demand for micro motors from robotic systems and automated robot technologies is expected to give attractive chances for the micro motor market to expand.
Global Micro Motor Market: Key Players
Global Micro Motor Market: Regions
Global Micro Motor Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Due to increasing demand and application from various industries and segments, increasing technological advancements and requirement from developing regions and countries, increasing applicability of micro motors with the advent of technology, and increasingly adopting automation processes in this region, Asia-Pacific dominates the micro motor market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Micro Motor Market
Due to the pandemic situation in 2020, the global demand for micro motors is expected to decline steadily as the coronavirus spreads. Even though demand for micro motors was dampened in Q3 and Q4 of FY2020 due to a shortage of supply chain capabilities, the market restarted its growth phase following Q2 FY21 as supply got more in line.
Global Micro Motor Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, Japan, Australia and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa
