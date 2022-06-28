Tristan Tahmaseb Announced as Recipient of The M&A Advisor’s 13th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards

ST. LOUIS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, June 2022 –The M&A Advisor announced Tristan Tahmaseb , Senior Associate, ButcherJoseph & Co. , as one of the recipients of the 13th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.

The M&A Advisor, renowned globally for its recognition and presentation of leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, created this recognition awards program to promote mentorship and professional development amongst the emerging leaders of corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

Tristan has been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Evaluation and selection of the nominees was completed by an independent judging panel.

“The Emerging Leaders Awards were born as the ‘40 Under 40 Awards’ in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, Financing and Turnaround professionals who have reached a significant level of success and made notable contributions to their industry and community. With the challenges undertaken over the past two years, the 2022 award recipients join a truly remarkable, global network of outstanding young professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

ButcherJoseph Managing Partner Joe Strycharz commented, “This marks the ninth straight year in which a ButcherJoseph team member has received this prestigious recognition. We couldn’t be happier for, and prouder of, Tristan for continuing a now long tradition of representing the ButcherJoseph team as a recipient of an M&A Advisor award. We all look forward to his continued growth and success as one of the leading, young M&A professionals in the industry.”

The M&A Advisor will host two black-tie Awards Galas in New York City to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements. The Emerging Leaders Awards Galas are features of the 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 20-21, 2022 and the 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 15-16, 2022 . Both exclusive events will pair current and past Emerging Leaders winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts. Recipients will have a choice of attending and accepting their Award at either event.

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs , mergers and acquisitions , private debt & capital sourcing , valuation advisory , and principal investment services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 24th year, The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. www.maadvisor.com .

