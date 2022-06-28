New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Casting Market: Segmented: By Process, By Material Type, By Components By Application, By Vehicle Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288816/?utm_source=GNW

It has traditionally been used to build intricate and/or huge items that would be difficult or expensive to manufacture using other methods. Casting is mostly used to create ingots and forms. An ingot is a simple-shaped casting intended for additional processing such as metal extrusion, forging, and so on. Form casting is used to create complex geometries that are closer to the final product in near or net shape castings.



Market Highlights

Global Metal Casting Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.5% in 2031.



During the forecast period, factors such as rising demand for casting from the automotive industry and benefits provided by the casting process such as increased precision, accuracy, faster cycle time, and excellent surface quality are projected to propel the metal casting market.



Global Metal Casting Market: Segments

Cast Iron segment is predicted to grow with the maximum growth during 2021-31



On the basis of Material Type, the metal casting market is divided into Aluminum, Cast Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, and Others. The iron casting segment has the largest market share in terms of volume. Emerging markets are expected to account for the majority of demand in this area, particularly in the automotive, construction, and oil and gas sectors. Investors are likely to continue to focus on finished casting products.



Engine Parts segment is anticipated to witness maximum growth during 2021-31



On the basis of Application, the metal casting market is divided into Body Assemblies, Engine Parts, Transmission Parts. During the projected period, the engine parts application is expected to lead the metal casting market. Some of the important components evaluated in this application include cylinder heads, engine block, engine mounts, exhaust manifold, intake manifold, oil pan, and turbochargers. The casted iron engine block is being replaced by an aluminum engine block as part of the growing trend of vehicle light-weighting.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Multiple advantages of metal casting technology are driving the market growth



Metal casting technique has a number of benefits, including the ability to improve energy efficiency, cut production costs, improve environmental quality, and create inventive new cast goods. Pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves, and farm equipment all rely heavily on casting to make homogeneous products because of these advantages. Furthermore, metal casting foundries use metal recycling as a cost-effective supply of raw material, reducing scrap metal significantly.



Extensive research and development in metal casting domain for innovations



The creation of lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools for die casters to generate alternative means of moulding are examples of ongoing research in the field of metal casting, which ensures innovations and improvements in the casting process.



Restraint

High cost associated with the Casting Materials



The market’s growth is being stifled by the high cost of casting materials such as aluminium and magnesium, as well as the metal extrusion method versus die casting.



Global Metal Casting Market: Key Players

POSCO

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Arconic

Alcast Technologies

Dynacast

Ryobi Ltd.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Uniabex

MES, Inc.

CALMET

Hitachi Metals

Other Prominent Players



Global Metal Casting Market: Regions

The Global Metal Casting Market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. With a volume share, Asia Pacific was the leading regional Metal Casting Market. In the same year, India and China produced a significant amount of goods. End-use industries such as construction and automotive are boosting product demand in these countries due to rising population and income levels.



Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Casting Market

The COVID-19 has both short and long-term repercussions, causing a crisis in the supply chain, particularly in production and distribution. During the epidemic, the market’s volume and expenses plummeted. The standard limits were that the client is changing its way of life and lifestyle preferences and is not seeking market products. This puts market producers and manufacturers under even more pressure.



Global Metal Casting Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – South Africa and Rest of Middle east and Africa

Global Metal Casting Market report also contains analysis on:



Metal Casting Market Segments:



By Process

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

By Material Type

Aluminum

Cast iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

By Components

Alloy Wheel

Clutch Casing

Cylinder Head

Cross Car Beam

Crank Case

Battery Housing

Others

By Application

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

HCV

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Metal Casting Market Dynamics

Metal Casting Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

