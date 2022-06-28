At Growing a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030 Healthcare Fabric Market to Reach USD 33,606 Million by 2030 Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Fabrics Market size accounted for USD 18,598 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33,606 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



With increasing consumer awareness of hygiene and the way to reduce the danger of transmission and drug-resistant microbes, fabric has become an unavoidable element of the healthcare industry. Fabrics in the healthcare industry must be of the highest quality and consistency, so this market is growing steadily and steadily. Healthcare fabrics contain a broad range of products such as surgical gowns, masks, sanitary products, diapers, and externally used devices such as wound treatment. However, increased surgical innovation in specialized areas such as active implants, spinal implants, tissue engineering, and socioeconomic changes in emerging nations, as well as an aging population, are projected to drive healthcare fabric market growth in the near future. Increasing awareness among consumers of hygiene goods, as well as better healthcare fabric durability, will be significant factors driving growth in the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.

Healthcare fabrics, on the other hand, are no longer restricted to external applications like mattresses, garments, wound therapy, and incontinence procedures. It broadens to include interior applications such as surgical treatments. It is the fastest-growing quality fabric industry, and it is widely utilized in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications such as sanitary, first-aid, and medicinal purposes. Healthcare fabric is created from a range of materials, including polypropylene, polyester, cotton, and others. It is a growing industry for emerging countries due to favorable conditions such as greater discretionary income and new urban construction areas. Other factors that contribute to this are an increase in healthcare services, the simple availability of things, and growth in the female population, all of which feed the need for healthcare fabric.

Report Coverage:

Market Healthcare Fabrics Market Market Size 2021 USD 18,598 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 33,606 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Raw Material, By Fabric Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., Knoll Inc., Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Eximus Corporation, Brentani Inc., Freudenberg Group, and Standard Textile Co., Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Growth Aspects

Healthcare fabrics include all fabrics used in the production of hygiene materials, apparel, curtains, blankets and beds, and interiors for medical facilities. The rising need for high-quality hygiene products to improve the quality of life is propelling the healthcare fabrics market. Furthermore, producers are developing antimicrobial healthcare fabrics for long-term medical fabric solutions. International investors are also developing products with anti-static qualities, water resistance, stain resistance, flame resistance, odor resistance, and resistance to common disinfectants. These market participants are developing surface protection products with improved safety, comfort, and durability. The rising healthcare system modernization expenditures are driving the healthcare fabrics market. The increasing number of hospitals, outpatient services, and other healthcare environments mandates the use of high-quality skin-friendly, comfortable, and anti-bacterial products. This has raised competition in the industry and is expected to contribute to the growth of the global Healthcare Fabrics market during the forecast period.

Influence of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Fabric Industry

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge shift in the healthcare industry for respiratory support devices, gloves, masks, protective clothing, and other products. The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 transmission among individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease and chronic diseases has an influence on the market. There is an ongoing race to develop COVID-19 vaccines and healthcare infrastructure. The outbreak has increased the need for medical products and medical interventions. This increases the demand for healthcare fabrics.

Healthcare Fabric Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global healthcare fabrics market. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have a significant increase in healthcare fabric sales over the projection period due to the increasing prevalence of COVID 19 and higher consumption of hygiene products in countries such as India and Japan. Furthermore, favorable legislation and regulations, as well as technological advancements, are fueling the expansion of the Asia-Pacific healthcare fabrics market. The key drivers of the Asia-Pacific region's high use of healthcare fabrics are efforts to enhance living standards, a growing focus on the use of hygiene goods, and population expansion. In the following years, the Asia Pacific healthcare fabric sector is predicted to grow significantly. This is mostly due to higher fabric production in India. Furthermore, healthcare fabrics are a mature business in major economies and are fast increasing in emerging Asian markets.

Healthcare Fabric Market Segmentation

The global healthcare fabrics market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on raw material, fabric type, and application. Based on the raw material, the market is divided into polypropylene, polyester, cotton, viscose, and polyamide. Based on the fabric type, the market separated into non-woven, knitted, woven, and braided. Based on application, the market is categorized into wound care material, implantable material, non-implantable material, extracorporeal devices, hygiene products, bandaging & pressure garment, and others.

Healthcare Fabric Market Players

Some key players covered global in the healthcare fabrics industry are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., Knoll Inc., Eximus Corporation, Brentani Inc., Freudenberg Group, and Standard Textile Co., Inc.

