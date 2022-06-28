Growing Military Necessity Propels the Electric Glider Market to USD 10,910 Million by 2030 Analysis by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Glider Market size was valued at USD 1,578 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,916 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



An electric glider is a glider driven by an electric motor that can be powered by fuel cells, batteries, ultra capacitors, or solar cells, among other technologies. These electric gliders are well-known for being cutting-edge technologically and functionally. These have a retractable, fixed, or adjustable propeller. These are likely to find application in a wide range of electrical components, including traction systems, light body composites, and structural components. They will contribute to lower production costs. However, increased investment by glider aircraft makers in high-performance and enviro-friendly low-cost electric glider aircraft, as well as advancements in components and propulsion systems, are expected to drive the electric glider market over the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

Market Electric Glider Market Market Size 2021 USD 1,578 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 10,916 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 24.5 % Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Source, By Platform, By End-use Industry, By Type, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nidec Corporation, The Boeing Company, DG Flugzeugbau GmbH, Raytheon Company, Alternair, Tangent Aircraft Solutions, SOLO Vertriebs- und Entwicklungs GmbH, Airbus S.A.S., Siemens AG, and Alisport Swiss Sagl. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Electric Glider Market Growth Aspects

The key element driving the electric glider market is the rising cost of traditional fossil fuels and the growing demand for low-cost solutions as conventional fuels become scarce. Consumer preference for electric-powered transportation, as a result of benefits such as lower petroleum expenditure and emissions, as well as a long-term slight decrease in operational expenses, as well as government initiatives to promote electric-powered transportation, drive the electric glider market growth. The increasing popularity of electric gliders, owing to perks such as cheaper maintenance and operation costs and less airfield disturbance, as well as the increasing number of commercial aircraft reservations, hesitations, and deliveries, have an impact on the electric glider market.

Furthermore, greater consumer awareness of climate change, increased use of automated systems, and expanded legislative attempts to limit gas pollution in the atmosphere all have a positive impact on the electric glider industry. Furthermore, technological advancements, breakthroughs, and expanded Research and innovation efforts give profitable opportunities for electric glider market participants from 2022 to 2030. As green technology progresses, electricity is becoming an essential source of energy in the aviation business. The remainder of the world is estimated to account for a comparably small share of the Electric Glider market during the forecast period.

However, high maintenance costs, restricted flying range, and limited lifting capabilities are some of the problems preventing electric glider adoption. Nonetheless, an increasing number of participants are focused on development, with a focus on extending flight duration through increased battery storage capacity.

Rising Popularity of Sports and Leisure Activities is moving the Market Ahead

The increasing popularity of thrill sports, as well as increased involvement in outdoor leisure activities, are important factors driving the electric glider market. The growth of adventure activities in such locations is also fueling market expansion, as more individuals participate in exhilarating sports and leisure activities such as air racing, hang gliding, and para-diving. People are being urged to participate in this study, which is now boosting demand for electric glider flying due to changes in lifestyle, rising per capita income, demography, and people's growing awareness of the mental and physical benefits of adventurous activities.

Electric Glider Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global electric glider market. Europe is likely to be a prominent region in the electric glider industry due to growing fuel-based tight pollution rules in nations such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The United Kingdom dominates the European electric gliders market due to rising sports and leisure activities. The presence of significant market operators propels the European electric glider sector. Furthermore, people in this region can increase air recreation and adventurous activities, as well as raise militia interest in gliders, fueling demand for electric gliders throughout Europe. Furthermore, favorable government rules promote corporate expansion. The region's tourist attractions, such as the Alps, are ideal for a variety of extreme activities, such as paragliding. Many nations in the region, including different countries, have recently seen a boom in hang-gliding, paraglide, and air-sport activity. Because of the high demand for glider aviation and related equipment and services, the region has a multitude of glider aircraft manufacturers. These are propelling the region's market growth.

Electric Glider Market Segmentation

The global electric glider market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on source, platform, end-use industry, and type. Based on the source, the market is divided into battery, fuel cells, solar cells, ultra capacitors, and others. Based on platform, the market split into rotary wing electric glider, and fixed wing electric glider. Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into commercial, and military. Based on type, the market is categorized into manned, and unmanned.

Electric Glider Market Players

Some key players covered global in the electric glider industry are Nidec Corporation, The Boeing Company, DG Flugzeugbau GmbH, Raytheon Company, Alternair, Tangent Aircraft Solutions, SOLO Vertriebs und Entwicklungs GmbH, Airbus S.A.S., Siemens AG, and Alisport Swiss Sagl.

