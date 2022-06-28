Rocket Travel and T-Mobile Launch Un-carrier Move Featuring T-Mobile TRAVEL With Priceline

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, T-Mobile announced its latest Un-carrier move, featuring the T-Mobile TRAVEL vacation website offering exclusive Priceline deals, powered by Rocket Travel, both part of Booking Holdings Inc. This move comes as another way T-Mobile, with America's largest and fastest 5G network, is investing in its customers and delivering industry-leading benefits.

"The Un-carrier strives to be the best at keeping our customers connected to their worlds," said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. "What better way to do that than by helping them to see, explore and experience new places around the globe? I'm thrilled we've teamed up with Rocket Travel and Priceline to help our customers live their best lives."

Rocket's technology leverages the power of Priceline's extensive inventory of hotels, flights, cars and more, connecting customers with the real-time discounts available across the Priceline ecosystem as well as other travel suppliers.

During the pilot of T-Mobile TRAVEL, customers saved over $17 million on hotels alone in just this past year, with many saving more than $500 on a single trip. Now, T-Mobile customers can save up to 40% on hotels or Pay Now rental cars, plus customers can book flights and more. Travelers can also easily scroll through ratings and reviews and see their savings upfront.

"This is an exciting evolution of the collaboration we have built with T-Mobile in collaboration with Priceline," said Rocket Travel CEO Bart Welch. "T-Mobile recognizes how important travel is to its customers and is creating new and exciting opportunities through this year's Un-carrier campaign that drive growth and build brand loyalty with its customer base."

T-Mobile customers can access the customized travel website through T-MobileTravel.com. Exceptional deals and travel discounts provided by Priceline and powered by Rocket Travel are also available through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require a certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Limited-time offers. Qualifying wireless plan required; government lines/accounts excluded.

For more information, contact Jenny Rose at jenny.rose@rocketmiles.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Rocket Travel

Rocket Travel, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), partners with global brands to bring their customers rewarding and engaging travel experiences. Rocket Travel's white-labeled and co-branded solutions bring together unique technology, distinctive customer service, and proprietary access to global accommodation, flight, rental car, and activities supply. Rocket's solutions focus on maximizing rewards, delivering value, and building customer loyalty for partners' brands. Learn more at rockettravelinc.com.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a leader in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

###

Related Images











Image 1: Rocket Travel and T-Mobile





Rocket Travel logo and T-Mobile logo superimposed over an image of the ocean









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment