Garden Society Introduces New Reserve Product Line with THCV-Rich Sun Grown, Full Flower Rosettes from Emerald Spirit Botanicals

Cloverdale, CA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Society , a popular women-owned California Wine Country cannabis brand featuring high-quality craft edibles and sun grown pre-rolls, has rolled out its newest pre-roll offering, THCV-rich sun grown flower Rosettes . Through Garden Society’s close relationships with many of Northern California’s leading craft cannabis farmers, the new Reserve tier of products is meant to highlight the very best of sun grown flower, farmed responsibly.

The first product to launch in Garden Society’s new Reserve tier, the Rosettes feature a THCV-rich sun grown flower of the Pink Boost Goddess strain . This exclusive, award-winning flower is grown by Emerald Spirit Botanicals, a women-led farm in Mendocino, CA. The new Reserve Rosettes will be available in select dispensaries across California including Big Sur Cannabotanicals , Cannabist , Erba , Ganja Goddess , Solful, Sweet Flower , The Apothecarium , Cornerstone Wellness, Sespe Creek, and Velvet in Martinez.

“Working with the best farms in Sonoma and Mendocino counties has always been a top priority at Garden Society,” said Garden Society’s Founder and CEO, Erin Gore. “In introducing a Reserve tier of products, we hope to showcase the farmers who share in our belief that the finest cannabis flower is responsibly farmed, sun grown, and harvested in a way that captures the full flavor and essence of the plant and place.”

In partnership with Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Garden Society produced a limited quantity of Rosettes featuring the THCV flower of Pink Boost Goddess. Available in packs of 10 pre-rolls (.375g per piece; 3.75g per pack), each box retails for $40 MSRP.

An early flowering varietal, Pink Boost Goddess bursts with a colorful array of pink and magenta hairs. When smoked, the effects include an uplifting motivation described as focusing and joyful. The flower often smells like floral strawberry mint with a hint of peppery gas (THC: 16-17%; THCV: 6-8% Terpenes: Myrcene, Ocimene, Terpinolene).

Added Gore: “Emerald Spirit Botanicals in Mendocino encompasses this ethos and exceeds our quality standards. Their Pink Boost Goddess is a gorgeous flower that was perfect for launching our first Reserve pre-rolls. Minor cannabinoids are starting to become more popular, and this flower highlights the amazing aspects of THCV.”

Dedicated to creating a new perspective on cannabis, Garden Society’s customers enjoy premium cannabis with an expected experience. The new Reserve tier of products brings customers the same trusted Garden Society experience as their cannabis-infused chocolates , Wine Country gummies, and pre-roll Rosettes, available in both full flower cannabis and hash -infused.

Editor note: For product images, click here .

California state law requires that you must be 21 years of age or older to place an order and to accept the package upon delivery. Lic. #C12-0000062-LIC.

About Garden Society

Women-owned, Garden Society is a craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California. Inspired by the surrounding wine country, Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality that turn down the daily chaos and turn up the joy. Garden Society’s effect-based, full spectrum edibles and sun grown pre-roll Rosettes connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis for the discerning “canna-confident” consumer.

Founded in 2016 by Erin Gore , recently named one of the most powerful and innovative women in cannabis by Forbes, along with her co-founder Karli Warner, they are dedicated to creating a community of cannabis lovers who support and empower each other to explore and enjoy the plant. For more information, visit the Garden Society website , or follow on Instagram or Facebook .

##

Attachment