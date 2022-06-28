Forge Nano and Anovion Partner to Help Propel U.S. Battery Tech and Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain

DENVER, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anovion and Forge Nano Inc. are working together to bring cutting-edge battery anode materials technology to the U.S. market. The companies will use Forge Nano's proprietary technology, with Anovion's combined 140+ years of synthetic graphite manufacturing and experience, to secure domestic energy initiatives and alleviate supply chain issues.

Forge Nano's surface engineering platform technology will be used to apply specialized coatings to Anovion's synthetic graphite battery materials. The Parties are co-developing market-leading material for battery and energy storage products in the U.S.

The two companies are building upon an already successful partnership hot on the tail of their recently launched Space Batteries, a project designed to protect and improve the performance of high-tech batteries sent into orbit. These cutting-edge batteries perform reliably in the frigid outer reaches of space and have demonstrated the ability to cycle over 1,700 times with 0% loss of capacity.

This partnership aims to make security and supply chain issues for batteries a thing of the past. The companies together will create next gen, U.S.-made batteries with raw materials sourced in North America.

Anovion is developing its first large-scale production facility which will support the supply of synthetic graphite anode product in the range of 50,000-70,000 tons per year to large format battery producers supplying mass markets such as EVs.

"Until now, foreign producers have controlled the global supply of anode material. In our current operation, Anovion has made major strides in R&D and process development, along with the commercialization of existing products," said Eric Stopka, Chief Executive Officer of Anovion. "This exciting partnership with industry leader, Forge Nano, helps us supply the market with another critical product line. We're proud to be joining forces to help solve the critical need for a domestic supply of battery materials."

James Trevey, Forge Nano's Chief Technology Officer, adds: "Forge Nano is a very active participant toward enabling energy security for the U.S. through partnerships with material suppliers. This partnership with Anovion is exemplary in paving the path for premium-performance, low-cost materials to be made in the U.S., using new technology to leapfrog over incumbent technologies, creating a better product, and just as important, a better process for graphite production which reduces the environmental impact of manufacturing."

What do these coatings do for batteries?

Forge Nano's proprietary coatings for battery materials stabilize the surfaces at the atomic level. These coatings prevent excessive wear and damage to the batteries by preventing unwanted reactions between the battery's internal components. Batteries treated with the ALD process last longer, charge faster, and dissipate heat more effectively.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). The Company's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make atom-thick coatings fast, affordable, and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications, and industries. Forge Nano's suite of proprietary equipment and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing.

About Anovion

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Anovion brings over 140 years of experience in the production of synthetic graphite materials. As a leader in synthetic graphite lithium-ion anode materials innovation and manufacturing, Anovion has the largest domestic commercial production today. Their qualified products are in commercial production with customers in key North American markets such as commercial electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense, and are undergoing qualification testing with leading automotive electric vehicle OEMs and suppliers, among many others. Anovion plans for a capacity expansion targeting up to 150,000 tons per annum of finished product by 2030. For more information, visit www.anovion-anode.com.

