Meet Axiomise’s Ashish Darbari at DAC to Learn about Benefits of Formal Verification

LONDON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Dr. Ashish Darbari, CEO and founder of Axiomise, the leading provider of cutting-edge formal verification services and custom solutions.

WHAT: Will be a visible presence at this year’s Design Automation Conference (DAC) promoting the adoption of Formal Verification.

He will serve as a panelist on “Those Darn Bugs! When Will They be Exterminated for Good?” moderated by Brian Bailey of Semiconductor Engineering Monday, July 11, from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the DAC Pavilion (second floor).

Dr. Darbari will present “Taming the Beast: RISC-V Formal Verification Made Easy” at the Cadence Design Systems Theater (DAC Booth #1511) Monday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

WHEN: DAC runs from Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Moscone West in San Francisco. Registration is open.

It will be collocated with SEMICON West 2022 Hybrid at the Moscone Center. Registration is open.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is dedicated to furthering the adoption of formal verification through its unique combination of consulting, services and specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, a formal verification practitioner for over two decades, it offers cutting-edge, formal verification training, consulting and services. An active user of all formal technologies, including theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking, Dr. Darbari and his team have trained more than 200 engineers across the semiconductor industry. Dr. Darbari has 46 patents in the field of formal verification.

