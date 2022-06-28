Enterprise Mobility Management Market Worth $63.6 Billion By 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Component, Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Enterprise Mobility Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 63.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period. EMM is a software solution used by enterprises to manage, monitor, and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, across all mobile platforms in an organization. EMM is also used to optimize the security and functionality of connected devices in enterprises, while simultaneously protecting the organization’s network.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Mobility Management Market”

150 - Tables

64 - Figures

276 - Pages

Download Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31847012



Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Market Value in 2020 USD 16.6 billion Forecast Value in 2026 USD 63.6 billion Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, APAC, Europe, MEA and Latin America Companies covered The major market players include IBM (US), Microsoft(US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware(US), SAP (Germany), Citrix (US), Matrix42(Germany), MobileIron (US), Nationsky (China), Snow Software(Sweden), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Codeproof (US), Netplus Mobility (US), Hexnode (US), ManageEngine(US), Miradore (Finland), Quest Software (US), Ivanti(US), Scalefusion (India), 42Gears Mobility Systems(India), Social Mobile (US), AppTech (Switzerland), and Jamf (US) (Total 25 companies)

EMM is essential in creating and maintaining an effective data security plan. With the rapid adoption of cloud and the rising number of remote workers, organizations are no longer only concerned with sensitive data stored solely on-premises. Data can travel through multiple paths. This is where EMM comes into the picture and makes data security management easier for businesses. Along with security and risk management, and compliance management, other benefits of EMM include the decrease in data storage spend and reduced sensitive data footprint.

The Enterprise Mobility Management Market is projected to witness a slowdown in its growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns imposed worldwide. These lockdowns have been impacting all verticals, including manufacturing, retail, and government. Manufacturing and retail are the worst-hit verticals. The availability of essential items has been impacted due to the lack of manpower to manufacture these items and transport them, even though essential items have been exempted from lockdowns. The condition would come under control by early 2021. The demand for EMM solutions and services is expected to increase due to more data generation, focus on data security, the demand for remote health monitoring of individuals and assets, and predictive asset maintenance. Businesses in various verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of EMM solutions for carrying out the digital transformation of mission-critical processes, which would improve their operations and strengthen customer relationships. The reduction in infrastructure and operational costs, enhancement in data security and privacy, increase in operational visibility for various processes, and improvement in real-time business decision-making are key business and operational priorities of enterprises that are expected to drive the adoption of EMM solutions worldwide. MarketsandMarkets expects the global EMM market size to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 63.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31847012



In response to the widespread transmission of the COVID-19, employers are compelled to provide their employees with remote access options, enabling them to work outside of the corporate infrastructure. Providing a work-from-home option for employees is a prudent measure to prevent the spread of viruses throughout the workplace. In this pandemic crisis, many organizations have also implemented a BYOD program that allows employees to use their personal devices for work to ensure business continuity. With a remote workforce, organizations are ensuring that employees can access corporate resources while working from home and have the right tools to stay productive. These factors lead to large enterprises deploying EMM solutions.

The identity and access management solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Access management is one of the security components that provide users access to systems, data, and applications inaccessible to unauthorized users. It has become a crucial application for IT security. Due to the large amount of information being stored, used, and transmitted within organizations, it is necessary to define certain restrictions regarding access to sensitive data. Restricting access to information for users who do not require it reduces the risk of data leakages. Restricting access to users who have no need to use certain applications or files helps to ensure the confidentiality of data. It can help project managers gain a clearer picture of actual users. Identity and access management is designed to ensure that only trusted devices and users can access enterprise data or applications. By authenticating the user’s identity and then tracking their activity, identity and access management gives IT the tools to manage access across devices and applications beyond the firewall. Identity and access management is the glue that keeps MDM, MAM, and MCM secure. Each of these components serves a specific purpose within the EMM framework, but as they are incorporated into a cohesive system, enterprises are able to gain back control of their digital assets.

Under the deployment segment, the cloud is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions involve the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, wherein users can access EMM solutions virtually through the internet. In this deployment type, EMM solutions are delivered via the cloud. The advantages of deploying cloud-based EMM solutions include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. However, cloud-deployed EMM solutions have certain shortcomings, such as lack of control over applications, strict government regulations, and private content. The overall adoption of cloud-based EMM solutions is projected to be on the rise and would be high during the forecast period, due to the associated functionalities and core features.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=31847012



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. The North America EMM market holds the highest market share. Along with digitalization, the desire to increase the efficiency and productivity of mobile devices is one of the factor for the growth of the market. A surge in the dependence on BYOD and CYOD trends in the US and Canada provide employees real-time access to various data and applications, which has also led to the region adopting EMM solutions. An increase in the usage of mobile devices by employees at work is a norm practiced by companies of all sizes.

Key Market Players

The major vendors offering Enterprise Mobility Management Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware (US), SAP (Germany), Citrix (US), Matrix42 (Germany), MobileIron (US), Nationsky (China), Snow Software (Sweden), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Codeproof (US), Netplus Mobility (US), Hexnode (US), ManageEngine (US), Miradore (Finland), Quest Software (US), Ivanti(US), Scalefusion (India), 42Gears Mobility Systems (India), Social Mobile (US), AppTech (Switzerland), and Jamf (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting