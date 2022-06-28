EU Ethylene Oxide Market Report: Suppliers, Prices, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Oxirane (Ethylene Oxide) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Ethylene Oxide Market Statistics

Imports 502.3 Million USD Exports 471.8 Million USD Top Importers Belgium, Italy, Germany Top Exporters Germany, Netherlands, Belgium

EU Ethylene Oxide Exports

In 2021, ethylene oxide exports in the European Union rose sharply to 345K tonnes, increasing by 8.2% against the year before. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports surged to $472M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (146K tonnes) and the Netherlands (131K tonnes) represented the main exporters of oxirane (ethylene oxide) in the European Union, together recording near 80% of total volume. Belgium (42K tonnes) occupied a 12% share of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by France (5%). Spain (8.6K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total supplies. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, the largest ethylene oxide supplying countries in the European Union were Germany ($198M), the Netherlands ($176M) and Belgium ($59M), with a combined 92% share of total exports.

The Netherlands, with a CAGR of +1.6%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced a decline in the exports figures.

Export Prices by Country

The export price in the European Union stood at $1,366 per tonne in 2021, growing by 27% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in France ($1,411 per tonne) and Belgium ($1,399 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($1,347 per tonne) and Germany ($1,362 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France (-0.9%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

EU Ethylene Oxide Imports

In 2021, imports of oxirane (ethylene oxide) in the European Union expanded rapidly to 376K tonnes, surging by 10% compared with the year before. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, ethylene oxide imports surged to $502M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the three major importers of oxirane (ethylene oxide), namely Belgium, Germany and Italy, represented more than two-thirds of total purchases. France (35K tonnes) held a 9.2% share of total supplies, which put it in second place, followed by Poland (7.1%). The following importers - Slovakia (14K tonnes) and Spain (11K tonnes) - together made up 6.6% of total imports.

In value terms, Belgium ($124M), Italy ($123M) and Germany ($113M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of purchases in 2021, with a combined 72% share of total imports. These countries were followed by France, Poland, Slovakia and Spain, which together accounted for a further 23%.

Poland, with a CAGR of +28.2%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the import price in the European Union amounted to $1,335 per tonne, growing by 24% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Italy ($1,437 per tonne) and Slovakia ($1,379 per tonne), while Germany ($1,259 per tonne) and Belgium ($1,279 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France (-1.0%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Oxirane (ethylene oxide).

Related Links

Oxirane Market

Ethylene Market

Ethylene Glycol Market

Propylene Glycol Market

Oxygen Market