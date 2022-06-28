New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798855/?utm_source=GNW

Global Industrial Gearbox Market to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2026



Gears and gearboxes are important manufacturing parts and components, critical to production of a range of machinery and equipment. Industrial gearboxes are enclosed systems intended to transmit mechanical power or energy to dedicated output devices. These gearboxes transfer energy between process units, machinery and automation systems, and can adjust attributes like speed and torque for converting energy into useable formats. The market for industrial gearbox is driven by increasing adoption of automation across varied industries and applications. While gears and gearboxes help in increasing or decreasing speed, transmitting power or changing the direction or position of a rotating axis, gear drives are mechanical devices used to alter the speed, torque and direction of rotating shafts. These mechanical transmission systems help in manufacture of a range of products right from heavy industrial machinery to automobiles. As a key enabler of industrial revolution and as indispensable tools designed to manufacture several automotive and industrial products, gears, drives, and speed changers wield a major impact on productivity in the manufacturing industry.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Gearbox estimated at US$38.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Helical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Planetary segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Industrial Gearbox market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026



The Industrial Gearbox market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Over the long-term, industrial gearbox market is expected to be driven by various factors including technological developments, increasing focus towards generating renewable power, increasing industrial automation within manufacturing industries including automobile, agriculture machinery and food processing. The need for automation is growing in prominence across various regions due to increasing labour costs along with manufacturing overcapacity. The market is expected to register considerable gains due to increasing adoption of in-built robots with high sophistication. The automotive sector is expected to contribute significantly for the market growth due to its continuous evolution in various regions, especially across emerging economies such as Japan, China, and India. Moreover, the market is benefitting from increasing investment in renewable power generation, especially wind power, for addressing increasing energy needs and reducing reliance of fossil fuel-based power.



Bevel Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Bevel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$881.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

ABB Group

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.

Bonfiglioli Italia S.p.A.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Emerson Electric Company

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Co., Ltd.

The Timken Company







Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for Industrial

Gearboxes

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2021

Wind Power Sector

Mining Sector

Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion:

2019-2021

Industrial Gearboxes: A Prelude

Gearbox: Product Overview

Working Mechanism of Gearboxes

Types of Gearboxes

Current and Future Analysis

Helical Gearbox: The Largest Segment

Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution

Asia-Pacific: An Important Market

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2018 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Jan

2019 to November 2020

Favourable Outlook for Heavy Equipment Industry in 2021 Promise

Opportunities

Industrial Gearbox - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Group (Switzerland)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (China

Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan)

Bondioli & Pavesi (Italy)

Bonfiglioli Italia SPA (Italy)

The Timken Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable

Gearboxes

Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance

Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New

Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net

Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind

Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize

Gearbox Failure Risk

Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher

Reliability

Wind Turbine Manufacturers Hopeful of Recovery Post COVID-19-

Related Disruption

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need

for Industrial Gearboxes

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling

Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

COVID-19 crisis Catalyzes Automation

Construction Machinery: An Important Market for Industrial

Gearboxes

Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment

Recovery in Construction Sector to Catalyze Demand

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Mining Sector: Another Important Market for Industrial Gearbox

Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling

Motion Control Platform

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in

Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government

Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring

Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of

Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years

1992, 2019 & 2022

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles

Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies

Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for

Efficient Power Transmission

Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs

Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications

Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery

Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed

Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox



