EarlyBirds Helping with Decarbonising Global Shipping Through Innovative Solutions

Forde, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has created a global open innovation ecosystem that provides a way for an early adopter organization, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come together and collaborate to hasten technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to emphasise that they can help with the goal of decarbonising global shipping using innovative solutions. Oil marine bunker fuel demand has been projected to reach its peak in 2025, allowing marine LNG to be the primary source for market growth beyond 2025. Unfortunately, Russia’s war with Ukraine has had a big impact on European gas prices and this could delay the transition to LNG in Europe.

According to previous estimates, the global marine fuel market should begin to decline in the early 2030s. Meanwhile, synthetic e-fuels are projected to become more widespread after 2040, when green hydrogen capacity would have become more available. Meanwhile, all ships will be required to have an annual operational carbon intensity indicator (CII), which links the carbon emissions of a ship based on the amount of cargo transported over the distance travelled. This will be done in relation to the Energy Efficiency Design Index of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to ensure the energy efficiency improvements that were introduced for new build ships in 2015 but will now also be applied for existing ships from 2023.

Unfortunately, such measures will be insufficient in decarbonising the maritime sector. Tough new fuel efficiency standards will have be established because emissions will have to decrease at a much quicker rate after 2030 for global shipping to meet its target. As such, synthetic e-fuels that are derived from green hydrogen could be the ultimate renewable shipping fuel. Versions of methanol, ammonia, and diesel, are all possibilities to achieve low and zero carbon fuels, but production costs are currently high. A study by Lloyd’s Register estimates that a 50% reduction in absolute emissions is equivalent to a real-world reduction of approximately 85% in operational CO2 intensity. This means that ships will have to decrease their output of carbon dioxide by 85% per nautical mile, to take into account the rising number of ships, and more activity in future years. Overall, this represents a tough challenge for the maritime industry.

EarlyBirds can be the ideal partner for addressing these tough and complicated challenges for the global shipping industry. It has several key capabilities that can be used to come up with a solution by applying its innovation programs, Challenger and Explorer, and using the power of its award winning global platform of open innovation to specify the challenges, map the innovation ecosystem that serves as the foundation for the solutions required to solve these complex problems. EarlyBirds is also calling on innovators to help solve this challenge. Kris Poria, co-founder and CEO of EarlyBirds, says, “If you are an innovator, let us help you engage with early adopter customers and their partners to adopt your products and solutions. We call on startups, scaleups and mature organisations with innovative products and solutions that can help with the goal of decarbonising shipping to come forward and join us.”



The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two key parts for Early Adopter Organizations. One is the Explorer program that has the purpose of speeding up the technological innovation process for the whole organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several important features, such as: quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on specific types of innovations; and a platform enterprise license. The other important part is the Challenger program, which is for those organisations planning to focus on one specific challenge at a time. EarlyBirds also provides the use of the Edzility framework that may help businesses with their continuous improvement efforts with the ultimate goal of achieving a better competitive edge and organisational agility.

The Explorer program is the most appropriate choice for taking care of all of the previously mentioned challenges when it comes to innovative technology with options to take part in Challenger Programs, hold innovations days and create innovation ecosystem maps according to business or technical sector themes that are suitable for an industry. And the Challenger Program is used for solving one specific business or technical challenge in a number of weeks.

Business owners and managers who are interested in learning more about the Early Birds Marketplace and how they may help organisations in decarbonising global shipping can check out the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

