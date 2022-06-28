Betterview Extends e2Value Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce an extension of an existing partnership with e2Value, the leading provider of web-based property valuation solutions.



Under the original 2021 partnership, the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform provides a value for insured residential and commercial structures with only an address for e2Value customers. In turn, property valuations and replacement cost estimates from e2Value are viewable directly within the Betterview Platform. The newly launched expansion of the e2Value-Betterview partnership has added editable fields to the integration to empower underwriters to make rapid, strategic policy decisions.

“We are proud to offer highly accurate, up-to-date property valuation data to Betterview Platform users,” said Todd Rissel, CEO at e2Value. “But we also know that this information might change based on the underwriters’ own information-gathering and research process. It is now easy for users to edit the valuation fields within the platform, giving them even more control over their view of property condition and risk. The result is a fully customizable property valuation solution that is easily accessible within the Betterview Platform.”

Betterview insurer customers can access the e2Value integration via PartnerHub, a digital marketplace where platform users can access third-party data from industry-trusted providers. By combining the native insights of the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, including powerful computer vision data models, geospatial imagery, and features like the 100-point Roof Spotlight Index, with datasets from partners, like e2Value, insurers are equipped to take strategic, immediate action on properties that need the most attention, as well as to identify solid risks that can be fast tracked.

“We are very pleased to feature e2Value data directly in our platform,” said Armin Monajemi, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Betterview. “By combining their highly accurate property valuation data with our own insights – such as our 100-point roof score, or our new Wildfire Risk Insights – underwriters can get an even better picture of real property risk, allowing them to make the most informed policy decisions possible.”

About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

About e2Value

e2Value, Inc. is a full-service application development and technology provider that offers products to assist with asset valuation. Our tools can be used for collateral asset valuation, risk management, and predictive modeling. We offer full-featured, knowledge-based Internet applications that enable consistency and standardization of pricing, processes and procedures for all financial firms. Founded in 2000 and based in Stamford, Connecticut, e2Value is the leading SaaS provider delivering valuations for residential, commercial, and farm and ranch properties in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.e2value.com.

