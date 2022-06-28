Changing nominal value of LHV Group shares, new ISIN and ex-date of nominal value change

English Estonian

At the Annual General Meeting of AS LHV Group (hereinafter LHV Group) shareholders held on 30 March 2022, the resolution, with effective date 30 June 2022, to amend the Articles of Association and change the nominal value of LHV Group shares (LHV1T) from 1 euro to 0.1 euro was adopted. The new Articles of Association shall enter into force as of the entry in the Commercial Registry presumably on 1 July 2022. The shares with the new nominal value will be assigned a new ISIN EE3100102203.

The change in the nominal value of LHV Group’s shares does not entail a change in the size of the share capital. As a result of the change in the nominal value of a share, the number of LHV Group’s existing shares will change. Considering that the nominal value of shares will be 0.1 euro according to the new Articles of Association, the number of LHV Group’s shares will be increased tenfold.

LHV Group will close the list of shareholders, whose shares will go through the reduction of nominal value on 1 July 2022 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the ex-date of the change in rights connected to the shares is 30 June 2022. From that date onwards the transactions with LHV Group shares will be settled using the new nominal value and the new ISIN.

Additional information and important dates:

Valid ISIN before the nominal value change EE3100073644 New ISIN after the nominal value change EE3100102203 New nominal value 0.1 EUR Number of shares before nominal value change 31,542,453 Number of shares after nominal value change 315,424,530 The last day of trading with currently valid ISIN before nominal value change presumably 1 July 2022



Closing of the list of shareholders presumably 1 July 2022 First day of trading with the new ISIN presumably 4 July 2022 Date of change in the nominal value of shares presumably 4 July 2022

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 770 people. As of May, LHV’s banking services are being used by 347,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 130,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 148,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

