Global Healthcare Fabrics Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026
Healthcare fabrics are intended to prevent contamination risk through fabric and thus reduce or limit spread of infections and diseases. Stain resistance, fire retardancy, waterproof and durability are key characteristics of healthcare fabrics. Healthcare fabrics are generally coated especially with antimicrobial coating and are also flame, mold and mildew resistant. These properties are vital for medical fabric since such coatings help in preventing microbes formation on fabric surface, which is vital for preventing infections transmission in healthcare facilities. Some types of healthcare fabrics that are equipped with the ability to reduce contamination risk include bandages, bed sheets & pillow cases, blankets, gauze, bandages, gloves, hospital gowns, mattresses and medical curtains, among others. Healthcare fabrics rare available in knitted, woven and nonwoven forms and are made from both natural and synthetic fibers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Fabrics estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Healthcare Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
The market is driven primarily by the rising consumer awareness regarding the use of personal hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers, as well as continuous technological advancements aimed at improving the quality and performance parameters of healthcare fabrics. Growing incidences of airborne and blood-borne diseases is another major factor that is expected to propel the demand for healthcare fabrics in the next few years. In addition, the rising prevalence of hospital-associated infections, coupled with an increased focus of healthcare facilities to prevent and control infection, is likely to drive the market growth. Further, a robust demand for nonwoven fabrics in the medical industry is anticipated to boost growth in the market. Moreover, rapid population growth, particularly in the emerging global markets, changes in living standards and lifestyles, increase in geriatric and diabetic population globally, and stringent regulatory framework governing the use of medical textiles are some other key factors that are likely to drive the global healthcare fabrics market. In recent years, smart medical textiles are gaining prevalence in the healthcare industry for monitoring the health and tracking the chronic conditions of patients. These textiles contain traditional fabric that is integrated with conductive fibers and electronic components, including wearable antennas, microcontrollers, biomedical sensors, and fiber optics. In the past few years, several leading manufacturers of healthcare fabrics are increasingly focusing on developing advanced smart textiles, which is likely to offer tremendous opportunities for market growth over the next few years.
Hospitals are the largest end-use segment for healthcare fabrics, owing to the rising incidences of infection transmission in healthcare facilities. Healthcare fabrics are widely used in hospital environments for mitigating the risk of transmission. The rising hospital admission rates are likely to create a significant demand for healthcare fabrics over the next few years. However, lack of consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene in developing economies and the availability of substitute products are some of the major factors that are anticipated to inhibit the market growth in the near future. In addition, the high investment involved in setting up a healthcare fabric manufacturing plant is expected to restrict new entrants from foraying into the market. Moreover, the dominance of key regional markets, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, would restrain companies from expanding globally.
Polyester Segment to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$321.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and
Cases Per Million Population
COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics
Making Space for the Critically Ill Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
Enhances Need for Hospital Beds, Spurring Growth in Medical
Supplies & Linen
Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May 2020
Rising Hospitalizations Leave US States Scramble for Hospital Beds
COVID-19 Creates Acute Shortage of Hospital Beds in Europe
Wound Care Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
An Introduction to Healthcare Fabric
Healthcare Fabrics: Market Prospects and Outlook
Polypropylene Emerges as the Largest Raw Material Type
Nonwoven: The Largest Fabric Type
Sustained Demand for Healthcare Fabrics from Hygiene Products
Segment
Developing Regions Poised to Record High Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Healthcare Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Consumers Awareness about Hygiene Products Augurs Well
for the Market
Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
Number of Births Worldwide (in Thousands) for the Years 1950-2050
Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million) for the Years
1980-2020
Declining Birth Rates Emerges as a Key Concern for Diapers
Market: Crude Birth Rate for the Period 2000-2050P
Feminine Hygiene Products Offer Stable Growth Opportunity
World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million by Region
for the Years 2018 and 2024
Expanding Elderly Population Drives Adult Diapers Market,
Fueling Medical Textiles Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women
Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective
Material for Wound Dressing
With Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Fueling
Need for Wound Management, Healthcare Fabrics Market Poised
for Growth
Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions) by Wound Type
Innovations in Textile Materials for Wound Care
Nonwovens in Wound Dressing: Significant Benefits Fuel Usage
Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles Market
Global Nonwovens Market by Application (in %): 2020E
Medical Technical Textiles Grow in Prominence
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Essential Nature of
Products Drives Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market
Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Growing Need to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections and
Prevent COVID-19 Spread Spurs Demand for Medical Fabrics
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period
2014-2018
Smart Fabrics: A Promising Area Driving Growth in Healthcare
Fabrics Market
Global Smart Textiles Market by Application (in %) for 2020E
Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Focus on Controlling Pandemics &
Epidemics Spurs Growth
Implantable Medical Textiles Find Increased Demand
Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Attention to Reusable Products
COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Demand for Disposable Medical Linen
Polyurethane Gains Traction as Upholstery Fabric in Healthcare
Industry
Focus on Development of Germ Resistant Hospital Bedding
Innovations Contribute to Improvement in Quality of Healthcare
Fabrics
A Glance at Select Innovations
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance
Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
