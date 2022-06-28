FirstLight Seeks to Close the Cyber Security Gap for Its Customers with Several New Cloud-Based Security Solutions

Albany, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albany, NY – June 28, 2022 - FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today the addition of several cloud-based security solutions to its comprehensive services portfolio.



FirstLight’s new security solutions, including Secure Internet Gateway (SIG), Immutable Backup, Insider Protection, and Managed Backup, help bolster FirstLight’s mission to help protect customers from cyberattacks. In addition to ransomware protection and recovery, FirstLight's cyber security solutions are designed to help enterprises adopt a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) approach through the convergence of streamlined network and security management. Secure Internet Gateway (SIG), powered by Cisco Umbrella, monitors all web traffic, decrypts and inspects SSL traffic, and uses retrospective security to identify previously benign files that have become malicious.



Immutable Backup and Insider Protection are cyber defenses that help thwart sophisticated ransomware attacks. Insider Protection and Immutable Backups help safeguard against data deletion and modifications so organizations can be confident that hackers cannot interfere with or prevent a recovery process during an attack. Managed Backup with FirstLight is the answer for organizations that lack the manpower and resources to efficiently administer their backup and recovery processes. By ensuring the proper controls are in place, FirstLight can reduce vulnerabilities due to gaps in the customer’s cyber security. The benefits of these offerings extend beyond security by allowing for quicker recovery time if data is lost or accidently deleted due to unforeseen circumstances.



“With technology everchanging and security threats on the rise, we realize that businesses need trusted solutions to choose from and the right experts to manage them,” said Maura Mahoney, Chief Marketing Officer for FirstLight. “The addition of these FirstLight security solutions help us to continue to meet the specific needs of our customers. Providing businesses with SIG, Immutable Backups, Insider Protection and Managed Backup, in addition to our existing security solutions, ensures that FirstLight is doing its part to provide the comprehensive solutions to help protect our customers from security threats and downtime.”



All FirstLight solutions include support and management by our team of experts. With decades of experience as a cloud solutions provider, Cisco Premier Partner, and Veeam Gold Provider, FirstLight has the right combination of trusted technology and outstanding support. FirstLight also

offers additional engineering support for design, implementation, and deployment of our security offerings, as well as ongoing support from FirstLight engineers, to provide businesses with assistance through every step of their journey.



For more information on FirstLight, visit: https://www.firstlight.net/services/security/



