New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Area Equipment Industry"

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hazardous Area Equipment estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cable Glands & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Process Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Hazardous Area Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$860.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Industrial Controls Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Industrial Controls segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$569.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$849.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$617.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 211 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

E2S Warning Signals

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Federal Signal Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

NHP Electric Engineering Products

Patlite Corporation

Potter Signal Co.

R.Stahl AG

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Tomar Electronics, Inc.

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

What is a Hazardous Area?

Hazardous Area Classification for Flammable Gases and Vapors

Standards used for Hazardous Areas Classification

Hazardous Area Equipment: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Hazardous Area Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Emphasis on Adoption of Safety Measures in

Industries Drives Focus onto Hazardous Area Equipment

Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors

Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed

Emphasis on Hazardous Area Equipment: Breakdown of Annual Work

Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Market to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 and

?Smart Factory’ in the Global Industrial Landscape

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020E

Industrial IoT to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

Market to Benefit from Technology Advances in Lighting Systems

and Increasing Use of LED Lighting Solutions in Hazardous

Areas

Oil & Gas Sector: Hazardous Working Environment Enhances

Significance of Safety Equipment

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil

Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Oil Production:

(Million bpd) by Region for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017

and 2019

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2020

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and

2040

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for

the Year 2019 & 2020

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on Safety Equipment

to Ensure Workplace Safety

Presence of Gases & Vapors Increases Explosion Risk in Food &

Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Safety Equipment

Technology Advancements Transform Hazardous Area Management

Product Advancements in Signaling Devices Space

Strobe Beacons: An Essential Component of Emergency Lighting

Systems

Global Strobe Beacons Market by Type (in %) for 2020E

Overriding Need to Protect Assets from Fire and Explosion

Catalyzes Explosion-Proof Equipment Market

Hazardous Area Fire Alarms: Essential to Alert People during

Emergencies

Cable Glands: Connecting Electrical Cables to Equipment

Hazardous Duty Sensors: Sensing Hazards at Sites

Hazardous Area Motors Emerge as Essential Components to Ensure

Safe Operations

Process Instruments: Monitoring, Measuring & Controlling Processes

Venting, Suppression & Containment Systems Hold Significance

for Dust Explosion Protection in Industrial Facilities

Dust Explosion Protection for Metal Processing Industry

Pressing Need to Ensure Employee Safety Fuels Growth in

Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Market

Focus on Intrinsic Safety in Diverse Industry Verticals to

Intensify Growth of Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market

Advanced Heat Exchangers to Satiate Need for Effective Cooling

of Electrical Systems in Hazardous Locations

Growing Importance of Drones in Ensuring Hazardous Area Safety

Hazardous Industrial Waste Emerges as a Key Cause of

Environmental Pollution & Contamination

Evolving Regulations Pose Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable

Glands & Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cable Glands & Accessories

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cable Glands &

Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Process Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Process Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial Controls by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Controls by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Motors by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Motors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Strobe Beacons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Strobe Beacons by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Strobe Beacons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Wireless by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wired by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Wired by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical & Pharma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemical & Pharma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical & Pharma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Hazardous Areas in North America

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cable

Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls,

Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Connectivity - Wireless and Wired Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wireless and Wired for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial

Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wireless and Wired for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage,

Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial

Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Connectivity - Wireless and Wired Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wireless and Wired for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial

Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

Connectivity - Wireless and Wired Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wireless and Wired for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial

Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wireless and Wired for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage,

Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial

Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Connectivity - Wireless and Wired Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wireless and Wired for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage,

Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hazardous Area Equipment by Product - Cable Glands &

Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors,

Strobe Beacons and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Hazardous Area Equipment

by Product - Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments,

Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Area

Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cable Glands & Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial

Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



