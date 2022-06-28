Albioma : Presentation of 2022 first-half results

English French

Presentation of 2022 first-half results

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman & CEO of Albioma, and Julien Gauthier, Deputy CEO - Finance, are pleased to invite you to attend a conference call organised on 26 July 2022, at 6:00 pm (CET), to present the results of the first half of the 2022 financial year.

The presentation will be in French, a simultaneous translation into English will be provided.

You are kindly invited to dial in using one of the following numbers.

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 28 19

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 4012

Brazil: +55 11 3181 5422

Confirmation code: 6337772

To follow the online presentation, join the webcast using this link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1557050&tp_key=02bad5e876

