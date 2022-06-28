Newport, Rhode Island, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audrain Automobile Museum welcomes Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New England, the areas premier factory authorized Rolls-Royce dealer, as a proud supporter of Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.

“We have a unique mix of the most luxurious, desirable and high performance new and pre-owned vehicles in our Wayland, MA location servicing all over New England including Boston, Cape Cod, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of Connecticut” says Christine Scott, Marketing Director at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New England. “All of our new Rolls-Royce and pre-owned exotic inventory can be viewed at www.rolls-roycemotorcarsnewengland.com”

On display at The Gathering at Rough Point on Friday September 30th will be the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. There will also be a possible test drive opportunity for Rolls-Royce on Saturday October 1st. Limited availability. Call Christine Scott at 508-650-0020 for details.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New England exemplifies the type of legendary brand which expresses the spirit of living history found here in Newport and in the work of the Audrain. The presence of Rolls-Royce at the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week for since our inaugural 2019 event speaks volumes about the caliber of this event. We are very proud of, and grateful for, their partnership.” explains Donald Osborne, CEO, Audrain Automobile Museum.

This world class event will bring the best of the motoring world to our renowned East Coast city rich with automotive history dating back to the dawn of the motoring age.

The events during this week will be hosted at some of Newport’s most notable locations; the historic mansions of Bellevue Avenue, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Audrain Automobile Museum, Fort Adams State Park and other local city and state parks.

The city of Newport has long celebrated the essence of history, luxury & sport, and we are proud to add another chapter to Newport’s book of automotive fascination. The sporting history of Newport dates back to before our country was formally established; the city was a major trading center with other East Coast ports like New York City and Charleston, South Carolina. Over the years, Newport turned into an epicenter for American sailing, with casuals and competitors tuned into major events like the America’s Cup that took place here throughout time.

Towards the end of the 19th century, the Vanderbilt family called Newport their home. As an heir to one of the grandest fortunes in our country’s history, William Kissam Vanderbilt – Willie K for short - had strong interests in yachting and horse racing, but automobiles gripped his attention when they became accessible at the turn of the century. In what’s considered the first sanctioned oval-track race in our country’s history, Willie K. raced wealthy friends and fellow pioneering gear-heads at Newport’s Aquidneck Park horse track, where the Newport State Airport now resides.

Celebrity seminars and book signings will also be held at the Tennis Hall of Fame, eminent motoring enthusiasts such as Jay Leno and others will be in attendance.

The week will bring regional and national car club shows to various locations throughout Newport, and we are excited to host again, the 30 Under 30 Concours class; designed for car owners under 30 years old who have built their car with less than $30,000.

The Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance held on Sunday, October 2nd will include some of the finest judges from around the globe, headed by world renowned concours judge and motoring expert, Donald Osborne. The week will culminate by awarding the Best in Show trophy. This bespoke trophy pays homage to Willie K. Vanderbilt, his 1900 Daimler Phoenix, and the origins of Newport’s profound automotive history.

We hope to see you all for another exciting Motor Week in Newport, September 29 - October 2, 2022. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit, www.AudrainConcours.com

Attachment