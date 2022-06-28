Crypto-Industry Leaders Gather at FAMEEX Global Agent Conference as Planned

New York, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Shannon, a serial entrepreneur, blockchain evangelist, and one of the founders of FAMEEX, has announced the first conference delicate to global agents in the blockchain and crypto industry from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26. This conference is striving to become one of the largest FAMEEX campaigns and expect our agents with the top influencers in the crypto market to join. It officially commences reviewing our past and aims to spur crypto futures together to help educate and onboard newcomers to the space.

“I’m pleased to gather this conference which will be the first-ever crypto agent event organized in FAMEEX. As a common meeting place for industry professionals, we will help re-design the future of crypto and finance with the help of blockchain technology.”, said Hunter Shannon.

Hunter Shannon helped to build a secure cryptocurrency exchange platform that makes it easier to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies. With the expansion of FAMEEX’s services and ecosystem, the management team decided to adjust the company structure and establish FAMEEX Global, which renewed the brand awareness and upgraded the interface and brand design of the app and website.

About Exchange?

Officially launched in 2020, the name of FAMEEX is the combination of famous and exchange. FAMEEX has dedicated to providing a secure, stable, and fast trading experience for our users. Since the priority of FAMEEX is security and safety, we only offer the mainstream cryptocurrencies that are safe and stable. We are now offering services including, grid trading, perpetual futures contract, spot trading, and the super commission rebate program.

As one of the founders of FAMEEX, Hunter Shannon oversees the global strategy of FAMEEX and puts more effort into exploring the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Before joining FAMEEX as co-founder, Hunter Shannon has accumulated abundant experience in the trading experience and finance industry. “When I was a trader and investor in the crypto industry, I had seen how different platforms trying to scam or spam traders’ assets. Blockchain is this cutting-edge technology that has been applied to various industries but not in a scam way," said Hunter Shannon.

At FAMEEX, Hunter first joined FAMEEX with a series of events as a trader in the long term. Afterward, he founds a team sharing the same value with him to help this crypto ecosystem and ensure users enjoy a safe and better environment in all conscience. Without manipulation in trading, this is also the reason why FAMEEX creates a four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism to ensure users trade safely.

Hunter Shannon believes to drive significant interest for investing together for mutual benefit. FAMEEX is a relatively new trading platform and hence we take a more “down-to-earth” approach with our users with a series of interesting events, including our signature new users welcome bonus and trial fund campaigns. FAMEEX intends to help newbies enter this industry with a safe and stable trading experience. Therefore, trial fund campaigns have been a regular and prominent event on our platform.

As mentioned earlier, safety is always the priority in FAMEEX to protect and secure users’ funds. We support 8 different security verifications such as email, phone number, and Google Authenticator to enhance security and safety. With our 24/7 customer service team, users can contact us immediately if there is anything that happened and we can support you to solve your problems.

For those traders, FAMEEX currently provides a series of financial services including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, grid trading, futures, token listing, global agent, super rebate program, and options soon this year. We offer the most competitive trading fees in the market. The basic spot trading fee goes as low as 1‰ and the futures trading fee is 0.2‰. Low trading fees and low-risk trading experience make FAMEEX highly attractive among investors.

FAMEEX will keep focusing on developing quantitative strategies with enhancing new functions on grid trading. With FAMEEX’s sophisticated algorithm, we offer the best strategy for our users to only set up grid numbers and several parameters based on AI recommendations to earn profit easily. In recent, FAMEEX will release options as new derivatives for traders.

"As a growing number of countries such as India, Korea, and France open its door to blockchain and crypto, the mass adoption will be inevitable and FAMEEX, as well as its ecosystem, will largely contribute to this trend." FAMEEX further stated that it has been looking for global talents to build up the crypto community together by hiring global agents worldwide. FAMEEX has proved its value in the crypto space by offering easy-to-use, secured and efficient financial services to users internationally. Over 350,000 users have been handled so far and we will continue our journey to make FAMEEX the best place to trade.

Learn More About FAMEEX

Launched in 2020. FAMEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides a series of financial services including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, grid trading, futures, token listing, global agent, and the super rebate program. More than 200,000 users across 30 countries and regions around the world to provide the best secure, stable, efficient 24/7 trading experience.

Find FAMEEX on:

Official Website: https://www.fameex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FameexGlobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRYZgPUFtrSkAu9_owUbxg

Telegram: https://t.me/fameexgroup

Trade on-the-go with FAMEEX’s crypto trading app ( iOS/Android )

Email: Business@mail.fameex.info

