SportsTech Platform Train Effective raises £300k in Seed Round

London, UK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Train Effective, a world-class football (soccer) academy in your pocket, has raised £300,000 from over 250 investors in a seed round through the UK’s largest crowdfunding platform.

£300k raised in seed round through crowdfunding

Funding will be used to drive app growth - already 500k users signed up

Mission is to help millions of players reach their full potential

With more than 500,000 players already signed up on the platform since launching in spring 2019, Train Effective is democratising access to elite football (soccer) coaching around the world.



The digital sports training app features masterclasses by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand as well as Premier League experts and is used by players in over 150 countries.



As a mobile app, the platform can be used anywhere, anytime, and by players of all kinds of levels, from amateur to pro. Using a holistic approach, it enables users to develop their technique, improve their fitness, enhance their tactical understanding and strengthen their mentality.



The app is tackling the problem that millions of young players lack access to quality professional coaching and football education. There are about 300 million football players worldwide, but elite coaching is reserved for a tiny percentage of those in academies or professional environments.

Train Effective has amassed over 2 Million followers on social media and is building a strong global community of people chasing their dreams in sports. On TikTok alone, the brand has 1.8 Million fans.

Founder and CEO, Nick Humphries, saw crowdfunding as a great way to use the power of community to drive the growth of Train Effective.



Nick said: “This is an exciting time in the evolution of Train Effective. By bringing our biggest fans on the journey with us as shareholders, we will be stronger than ever to help every footballer reach their full potential.”

New investors this round include a C-level executive of a Silicon Valley unicorn, pro football players, entrepreneurs and more.



Train Effective has ambitious growth plans for the future, including translating the football (soccer) training app to other languages, endorsement deals with stars, expanding into the grassroots and women/girls segment, and ultimately moving into other sports.



As Nick, founder and CEO, puts it: “We’re just scratching the surface of what we’re trying to achieve and there is so much more to do. Our long-term vision is to build an ecosystem that seamlessly blends the digital and physical football space. For example, we are working on ways to spot talents on our digital platform and then offer those players real-life opportunities to play in front of scouts.”

He added: “The great thing is that this is just the early part of our journey and I hope you follow along because the best is yet to come. Regarding Web3, for instance, the utilisation of NFT’s is something we fully believe in and are building towards.”





###

Media contact: Thomas Achtelstetter

Chief Product and Strategy Officer

Train Effective Ltd

info@traineffective.com



Publicist Woya Digital PR

Attachment