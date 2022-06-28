Honda Power Sports & Products Launches Honda EU3200i Generator

All-New Honda Super Quiet EU Series Generator Offers More:

More Power, More Convenience in a Compact, Portable Package

High Power, Space-Saving, Portable Design Ideally Suited for RVing and Outdoor Adventures

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading into the height of the 2022 summer vacation, recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor recreation season, Honda Power Sports & Products , a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is launching the all-new Honda EU3200i, the newest generator in the Honda Super Quiet EU Series lineup. The Honda EU3200i delivers more power and more convenience than the Honda EU3000i Handi generator and in a compact, portable package ideally suited for RV and outdoor adventures.

High power and convenience are the two key factors that set the Honda EU3200i apart, attributes designed to maximize the outdoor recreational experience. Honda has packed 3,200 watts of power into the all-new generator, a model that can start and run most modern RV rooftop 13,500 BTU air conditioners, plus lights and other RV appliances. In addition, the EU3200i offers a range of conveniences such as quick and easy two-step starting, remote smartphone control, exceptional fuel efficiency, long run times and a compact portable design, all making the generator ideally suited for RVing, outdoor adventures and tailgating, as well as DIY projects and home backup power.

More Power—and Even More Power

The Honda EU3200i provides 3,200 watts of power, a full 200 more watts than a Honda EU3000i Handi generator, and in a smaller, lighter, easy-to-maneuver package than generators in the same class. Further, users can double the available power by using an optional parallel kit linking a second EU3200i, boosting the total power to 6,400 watts with less space and weight and greater versatility than a single, high wattage generator.

Convenience Counts

The Honda EU3200i offers a compact, lightweight design that makes the model both easy to maneuver and able to fit securely into RV storage compartments. At a compact 22.5 inches x 12.0 inches x 17.8 inches, the EU3200i has the smallest footprint of any model in the Honda 3000-watt generator class. Adding to the maneuverability, integrated upper and lower handles and a weight of 59.1 pounds make the generator easy to lift, move, and store. In addition, the easy start, no-choke design requires only a flip of a switch and a pull on the recoil rope to power the unit on, and the user can easily monitor operations through a smart phone or a quick glance at the control panel.

Built-in Bluetooth® connectivity, combined with the exclusive Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App, puts convenient, remote smartphone control in the palm of the user’s hand. The app lets the user monitor critical functions such as fuel level and power output, while the fuel-saving Honda Eco Throttle® allows the generator's engine to adjust its speed automatically to produce only the power needed for the application in use. When it is time to turn in or pack up, users can remotely power off the generator with a simple press of a button on the app. For those who prefer a quick glance, LED indicators on the front panel of the generator also display fuel level, power output, the Honda Eco Throttle® function and a secure Bluetooth® connection. The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App also can control multiple, compatible Honda generators, when linked in parallel, from a single mobile device.

The Honda EU3200i, equipped with a 1.2-gallon fuel tank, offers exceptional fuel efficiency, in part because of the Honda Eco Throttle®. Taking a look at run time per tankful, the generator can operate for as long as 3.3 hours at rated load and 8.6 hours at ¼ load. Greater fuel efficiency also means less time in refueling and more time available for users to enjoy whatever activity the generator is powering. The Honda EU3200i also is packed with other features that provide comfortable operation and added user confidence. Among them is super quiet operation. The newest Super Quiet model operates at sound levels [54-58 dB(A)] as low as a conversation—a bonus to campers, tailgaters, and their neighbors who want to enjoy the sounds of nature or the audio of their choosing.

The muffler and spark arrestor are both certified under U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations to meet the standards for quiet, spark-free operation on public lands. What’s more, today’s consumers want to stay connected, even in the great outdoors, and sensitive electronic equipment demands clean electrical power and charging current. The Honda inverter technology integrated into the EU3200i provides power similar to that provided by a home outlet, meaning that the generator provides clean, stable power for electronics such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other sensitive devices.

Operating a portable generator outside, away from doors and windows, is mandatory to keep users safe from carbon monoxide. The EU3200i, along with the complete line of Honda generators, features the Honda CO-MINDER® system, the advanced carbon monoxide (CO) detection system designed to help protect users from injury or death from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. The Honda CO-MINDER® system is designed to continuously measure carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator, automatically shutting down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level. A safety light on the main panel notifies the user that a buildup of carbon monoxide caused the generator to shut down. Honda also designed the CO-MINDER® system to be fast-acting, reducing nuisance shutdowns from false positives. Slower CO sensing systems must respond to dangers at a lower CO concentration to react in time to shut down the generator. Lower, temporary concentrations of CO can occur in certain conditions, such as when a gust of wind blows exhaust back toward the sensor, creating a false positive, a shutdown, and an inconvenience to the user. Honda CO-MINDER® is an improvement over those systems.

Owners of the Honda EU3200i will find routine maintenance to be simple and easy, with minimal tools required. Expanded oil spout opening and drain gutter make it easy to add and drain oil. Further, electronic circuit breakers help protect against overloads and short circuits, and the Honda Oil Alert® automatically turns off the engine if it senses that the oil level is critically low. These advanced features help prevent damage to the engine or generator, which, in turn, protects the consumer’s investment.

Powerful Honda High-Output GX130 engine

Honda incorporated the powerful Honda GX130 engine as the power behind the new Honda EU3200i, for high performance, reliable operation and simplified maintenance. The smooth-running, fuel-injected engine, specifically built for the all-new EU3200i, eliminates the need for a choke, requiring only a flip of a switch and a pull on the recoil rope to start. In addition, fuel injection eliminates the need to clean the carburetor and change the carburetor jetting for better performance at high elevations, making maintenance and operation simpler and easier.

Why the Honda EU3200i?

Honda manufactures a complete range of generators, from 1,000-watt models to 10,000-watt models, including its Super Quiet Series designed for recreation, home backup and industrial applications. Honda generators have earned a reputation for smooth, quiet operation, and outstanding fuel efficiency. All Honda generators incorporate technology that makes them among the world’s quietest. Further, the Honda Super Quiet EU Series models, including the all-new EU3200i, are inverter-equipped models that feature a totally enclosed body and significant acoustic engineering. The result is noticeably quieter performance.

While millions of consumers already depend on Honda generators for play, home and work activities such as RVing, camping, tailgating, jobsites, and emergency home backup during power outages, the need has been growing for a portable generator that combines high output with a compact, lightweight design—a generator with a smaller footprint that offers greater versatility than larger models.

“Honda designed the all-new EU3200i to provide outdoor enthusiasts, who depend on portable generator power, what they want when it comes to the right power source. We listened to our customers, and they told us they want powerful output, portability, simple operation, long runtime and Honda dependability, quality and reliability,” said Kevin Mills, Assistant Vice President, Sales Operations, Honda Power Sports & Products. “Honda has incorporated the most advanced technologies of our portable generators into the popular 3,000-watt class, all while delivering high power and a space saving design. The new EU3200i is a game changer for the ultimate outdoor experience.”

The Honda EU3200i is available now at Honda Premier dealers nationwide and will be available at all Honda Power Equipment dealers later this summer. The generator carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) price of $2,999 and is backed by an industry competitive Honda three-year residential and commercial warranty. Honda Power Sports & Products will showcase the EU3200i at the upcoming EAA AirVenture, the World's Greatest Aviation Celebration®, July 25-July 31 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin—booth #407.

Operating a Generator

Take it outside! As the only safe place to operate a portable generator, taking it outside is absolutely mandatory to keep your family safe from carbon monoxide. But there's even more you can do. By educating yourself about all carbon monoxide risks, you'll be better prepared to protect your family from this colorless, odorless threat. The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) provides a fact sheet and website dedicated to safe portable generator operation. Information can be found at http://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/.

About Honda Power Sports & Products

Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, walk-behind and robotic lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, power sports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Honda engines supply smooth and dependable power for thousands of different product applications including pressure washers, lawn mowers, rescue and construction equipment. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

Lightweight, compact Honda generators for commercial and consumer applications produce between 1,000 and 10,000 watts of power, providing smooth, dependable power for recreation, construction, rental, computers, appliances and emergency use. All Honda generators are powered by advanced Honda 4-stroke engines and incorporate technology that make Honda generators among the world’s quietest. Honda generators for typical residential use average 64-73 decibels with the Super Quiet Series operating at noise levels as low as 49 decibels—roughly the noise level in a private office. All Honda generator models meet applicable exhaust and evaporative regulations. These models also carry the Honda industry-competitive, commercial-use, three-year warranty.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

