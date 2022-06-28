Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) Announces New Healthcare Services Division

RENO, Nev., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dickson Commercial Group (DCG), a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Reno, announced the formation of its new healthcare services division, DCG Medical Group. The division includes a Nevada-based, eight-person team led by Jamie Krahne, previously with Ensemble Real Estate Solutions.

"Both Ensemble and Jamie have a successful track record of development, leasing and management of real estate within our state's healthcare industry," said Dominic Brunetti, a Principal owner at DCG. "We are proud to carry that forward; building off the relationships they have cultivated in the healthcare space in northern and southern Nevada."

The team will continue to perform leasing and property management services for 396,888 square feet on three Reno hospital campuses and leasing for 692,888 square feet on six Las Vegas hospital campuses.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity for my team and I to join Dickson Commercial Group as our home to continue servicing our healthcare clients and medical office community," said Krahne "The assets have played an integral role in delivering healthcare in the state of Nevada for several decades, making it a natural choice to partner with a Nevada real estate firm."

Krahne will lead the DCG Med Group as Senior Vice President. Krahne is a healthcare real estate specialist overseeing leasing, marketing, property management, and construction management for more than one million square feet of medical office space in Nevada. She also acts as a tenant representative working on behalf of both private physician groups and various hospital systems as a real estate advisor. Krahne's success stems from her in-depth understanding of the unique needs of physicians and aligning the nuances of healthcare with their medical real estate needs. Krahne's involvement in managing her client's tenant improvements allows her to oversee the transaction from lease negotiation through completion of premises delivery.

Mike Tymczyn will continue as vice president of leasing for six medical campuses in the Las Vegas market. Tymczyn brings more than 15 years of involvement within the southern Nevada healthcare community. He has worked for The Valley Health System, St. Rose Dominican Neighborhood Hospitals: Dignity Health, North Vista Hospital, and Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center. Tymczyn will focus primarily on leasing in Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding areas.

Also in Las Vegas, Lily Ponce, RBA will continue as the leasing assistant with a focus on supporting Krahne and Tymczyn.

In northern Nevada, Nikki Tanner, senior property manager, will lead DCG Med Group's Reno property management portfolio of three hospital campuses including Northern Nevada Medical Center, St. Mary's Center for Health, and Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. She will also continue managing the Copperfield Medical Building in South Reno. Tanner brings 23 years of property management experience to the organization and teaches pre-licensing courses for property management permits.

The engineering team will be led by Mark Rumble, alongside building engineer Fred Bonnenfant, who share a combined experience of 20 years.

Elisa Weeks, the property management assistant, has been involved in real estate since 2001 and is licensed in Nevada and California. Cody Chorjel is the property accountant in charge of all financial reporting for the northern Nevada portfolio.

For more information, visit the DCG Medical Group website.

DCG Medical Group has the insight and integrated approach to help healthcare clients design, implement and manage real estate solutions. We specialize in on-and off-campus facilities, including hospital-sponsored facilities, investor-owned facilities, and physician-owned office buildings.

