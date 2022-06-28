Beckett Announces Launch of VHS Grading Capabilities With Acquisition of VHSDNA and Hiring of VHSDNA Founder and CEO Kohl Hitt

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett Collectibles, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced the hiring of Kohl Hitt, the world's leading authority on VHS grading and certification and the founder and CEO of VHSDNA. Beckett will also integrate VHSDNA's suite of services into its offerings.

"We're in a period of rapid innovation at Beckett. Earlier this year, we announced our soon-to-be-launched analytics platform for digital and physical collectibles and refreshed our brand design," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett Collectibles. "Today, we're thrilled to announce the hiring of Kohl Hitt and the addition of VHSDNA's expertise to our pricing, grading, and authentication platform. With Kohl on board, we'll now bring the same gold-standard to VHS collectibles that we are known for in sports, comics, and gaming."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Beckett and grow this hobby I've been laying the groundwork for," said Kohl Hitt. "With the Beckett brand and resources, matched with my marketing and consumer trend expertise, I look forward to taking this new segment to the next level."

VHSDNA provides VHS grading and authentication services, as well as encapsulation, loose tape touch-up, and sleeve touch-up. Prior to founding VHSDNA, Kohl Hitt — also known as "Mr. VHS" — spent decades in product development. He also brings a personal commitment to the VHS hobby, with a personal collection of over 30,000 film and entertainment pieces, including a 20,000+ VHS collection that spans the legacy of film.

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

