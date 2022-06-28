Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Names Colleen Lewis as Vice President of Nursing and Research

Fort Myers, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome Colleen Lewis, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP to its senior leadership team as Vice President of Nursing and Research. In this role, Lewis will oversee the direction of nursing practice activities, including the statewide practice’s 220 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, as well as the clinical research and care management departments. In collaboration with physician and executive leadership she will align these clinical and ancillary departments under a common mission and strategy to ensure the highest quality standards of patient care and operating procedures.

“We are delighted to welcome Colleen to this crucial senior leadership role,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “She possesses a range of skills and abilities that will further enhance our culture of clinical quality, performance effectiveness and operational excellence.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD said, “With her significant nursing leadership and clinical research expertise in the oncology setting, Colleen is an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team.”

Lewis joins FCS from Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, GA, where she held increasingly responsible clinical leadership positions. She was instrumental in developing the Phase 1 Clinical Trial Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, lending her expertise to establish the first dedicated research nurse practitioner role and the creation of standard operating procedures. As Director of Clinical Operations, she collaborated with physicians, executive leaders, nurses and clinicians to ensure the accurate research conduct and care of patients enrolled on early phase clinical trials. During this time, Lewis also served as Interim Director of the Ambulatory infusion Center.

Lewis completed a Master of Science in Nursing in the Adult Oncology Nurse Practitioner Program at Emory University, where she began her career as a staff RN in the Hospital’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL.



Read her full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/colleen-lewis/

