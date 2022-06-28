Beter Bed launches online box spring configurator

Boxspring Configurator_social_1200x628 Boxspring Configurator_social_1200x628Latest real-time 3D rendering techniques deliver stunningly realistic images

Beter Bed is launching an online configurator offering high-quality 3D visualisations that allows customers to put together their new box spring. Thanks to the latest real-time 3D rendering techniques, every choice the customer makes is instantly visible, down to the smallest detail. With this innovation Beter Bed is optimising the customer experience and boosting online purchases. The bedroom specialist is therefore taking another big step towards realising the strategic growth ambitions of its omnichannel strategy.

Better experience and more convenience

Configurators are already being used in various industries, including the automotive industry, where they are now well established. They help customers put together their ideal product via any channel, while also gaining an insight into availability and delivery times. A box spring is a highly personal product, due to its aesthetic aspects and the comfort the customer wants to enjoy. The high level of sleeping comfort it offers also makes the box spring one of the most popular bedroom systems of our time and a perfect fit with the vision of sleep expert Beter Bed: ‘Sleep better, live better’. Jasper Logtens, Websites Manager: “We put this vision into practice by advising our customers on how to make the best choices when it comes to beds, mattresses and bedding." Beter Bed has an ambitious online growth strategy (online revenue of at least € 100 million by 2025). Further developing and optimising our own websites is one of the pillars for achieving this growth. “We are convinced that the online configurator greatly enhances the customer experience and increases (online) shopping convenience. The configurator can, of course, also be used in stores” explains Perijn Hoefsloot, who is responsible for Marketing, Customer Experience & Strategic Business Development. “The digital channel is becoming increasingly important within our omnichannel strategy. Supporting and expertly advising the customer at every stage of the purchasing process, including via the configurator, is an important part of our strategy and is expected to boost online and offline purchases.”

Extensive choice

Beter Bed has a very extensive box spring range – too extensive to present in full and in all colour and fabric variations in stores and online. The new configurator solves that problem. Using a simple selection process, the customer chooses the type of box spring, fabric, colour and legs step by step. The end result is an overall computer-generated image (CGI) of stunningly high quality. Every seam and stitch is visible. The configurator is a major step forward, especially when it comes to fabrics and colours. Instead of choosing on the basis of a fabric or colour sample, the customer now sees the whole picture. The configurator also supports the customer with the choice of mattress. As the options are fully customised, customers get a product that is completely tailored to their taste and the level of sleeping comfort they want.

Augmented reality

The Kårlsson brand is the first to be fully available via the online configurator. The other brands will follow in phases over the coming period, starting with the new B Bright collection (summer 2022). By the end of 2022, it will be possible for half of the bed and box spring collection to be configured online. The next step will be the addition of Augmented Reality capabilities, which will allow customers to virtually place their customised box spring into their own bedroom.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

