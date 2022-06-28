SANDOW Design Group Launches New Podcast Network for A+D Industry

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANDOW Design Group, a multi-platform collective of design media and services brands, today announced the launch of SURROUND, a new podcast network comprised of the architecture and design industry’s premiere shows.



SURROUND is the second content platform launched by SANDOW Design Group since 2020, following DesignTV by SANDOW, a streaming video platform featuring hundreds of hours of design content available on all major mobile and OTT devices. ThinkLab launched the first podcast from SANDOW Design Group, Design Nerds Anonymous, in October 2020. Since then, SANDOW Design Group brands have launched three additional programs.

SURROUND will also feature podcasts produced by partners and leading voices in the A+D industry, including MillerKnoll’s Looking Forward podcast. Looking Forward launched Season 2 of its program on the SURROUND network in early June.



Erica Holborn, CEO of SANDOW Design Group, said "SURROUND offers a natural progression of SANDOW Design Group's long history of providing the inspiration and information the industry needs. We're delighted to launch an audio platform connecting our unparalleled design-driven audience with a wide variety of authentic perspectives."

Current shows on the SURROUND podcast network include:

Design Nerds Anonymous by ThinkLab

Design Nerds Anonymous is an interiors industry-focused podcast that sparks curiosity at the intersection of business and design, produced by SANDOW Design Group’s research division, ThinkLab and hosted by Amanda Schneider, President and Founder at ThinkLab.

Deep Green by Metropolis

Hosted by Editor-in-Chief Avinash Rajagopal, Deep Green explores how the built environment impacts climate change and equity. In each episode, editors of Metropolis report on stories that show how through understanding buildings, cities, and all the things that go into them, we can do better for the environment and all life on the planet.

Looking Forward by MillerKnoll

Hosted by Ryan Anderson, VP Global Research & Insights at MillerKnoll, Looking Forward examines the current trends, research, and conversations surrounding the future of work.

The Learning Objective by ThinkLab

Hosted by Meredith Campbell, The Learning Objective is the first podcast for the architecture and design community where listeners can receive continuing education credit through AIA and IDCEC for listening on the go.

The Mic by NYCxDESIGN

Hosted by Debbie Millman, The Mic is a podcast from NYCxDESIGN offering an inside look into New York City’s most creative minds and emerging talents as they underscore design as a powerful connector and catalyst to help build a better future together.

The SURROUND roster of programming is set to grow in the second half of 2022, with several shows in development by The Agency by SANDOW’s in-house production studio. Programs on the SURROUND network benefit from guaranteed promotion, including across SANDOW Design Group’s digital network of 13 million+ fans and followers. SURROUND also offers advertising solutions, including episode and season sponsorships.

Bobby Bonett, EVP, Digital & Strategic Growth at SANDOW Design Group, said: “We’re big believers in the power of the network effect. By bringing together podcasts from SANDOW Design Group and some of our most innovative partners, we’re excited to help listeners in our industry grow their list of favorite shows."

SURROUND podcasts are widely accessible for listeners on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

For more information about SURROUND, visit surroundpodcasts.com.

About SANDOW Design Group

SANDOW was founded by visionary entrepreneur Adam I. Sandow in 2003, with the goal of reinventing the traditional publishing model. Today, SANDOW powers the design, materials and luxury industries through innovative content, tools and integrated solutions. Its diverse portfolio of assets includes The SANDOW Design Group, a unique ecosystem of design media and services brands, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, DesignTV by SANDOW; ThinkLab, a research and strategy firm; and content services brands, including The Agency by SANDOW – a full-scale digital marketing agency, The Studio by SANDOW – a video production studio, and SURROUND, a podcast network. SANDOW Design Group is a key supporter and strategic partner to NYCxDESIGN, a not-for-profit organization committed to empowering and promoting the city’s diverse creative community. In 2019, Adam Sandow launched Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for searching, sampling and specifying architecture, design and construction materials.

Media Contact: Laura Steele, lsteele@sandowdesign.com