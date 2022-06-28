Reed's Crossing by Newland Earns Coveted Gold Nugget Honors

Hillsboro, Ore., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judges for the 59th annual Gold Nugget Awards (GNA) have named Reed's Crossing by Newland a Grand Award winner in its annual competition, which honors architectural design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and internationally. Reed's Crossing earned honors for its mixed-use master-planned community in Hillsboro, Oregon, which won Best Community Land Plan and was a top-five finalist for Masterplan Community of the Year.

Located in South Hillsboro, Reed’s Crossing is the largest mixed-use, master-planned community, by density, in Oregon. Once completed, it will consist of approximately 3,300 new homes from an array of local, regional and national homebuilders. Built with lifestyle in mind, the community includes housing options for all life stages, a number of proposed elementary and middle schools, an integrated health and fitness center, shopping, dining and 36 acres of open space interconnected by miles of walking and biking paths, creating an environment where a diverse group of people can come together to live their best lives.



“Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry’s best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,” said judging chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. “We applaud them all.”

“It is a joy and an honor for our remarkable team to achieve a Grand Award and top-five finalist honors just three years after opening the community,” said Lynneah Hudson, vice president of marketing for land and housing for Brookfield Properties. “Our focus has been and continues to be on providing an enriching and rewarding life for those who choose to call Reed’s Crossing home, as well as contributing timeless value.”

Now in its 59th year, GNA is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. It honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.

About Reed’s Crossing by Newland

Reed’s Crossing by Newland is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH) and Brookfield Residential, and is proudly managed by Brookfield Properties. These partners share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning, and development of their communities. Reed’s Crossing by Newland is one of more than 20 communities this partnership manages together across the US. For more information, visit reedscrossing.com.

