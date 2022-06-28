ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
28 June 2022
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|% FOR
|VOTES AGAINST
|% AGAINST
|VOTES TOTAL
|% OF ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company’s financial statements.
|22,069,842
|97.73
|512,610
|2.27
|22,582,452
|32.96%
|47,772
|2. To declare a final dividend.
|22,571,096
|99.97
|6,312
|0.03
|22,577,408
|32.95%
|52,816
|3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director.
|20,675,427
|91.69
|1,874,064
|8.31
|22,549,491
|32.91%
|80,733
|4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director.
|22,282,669
|98.85
|259,957
|1.15
|22,542,626
|32.90%
|87,598
|5. To re-elect D. Warnock as a director
|22,234,018
|98.61
|314,288
|1.39
|22,548,306
|32.91%
|81,917
|6. To re-elect G. Fusenig as a director
|22,225,881
|98.60
|314,528
|1.40
|22,540,409
|32.90%
|89,815
|7. To re-appoint the auditors.
|21,910,763
|97.67
|521,930
|2.33
|22,432,693
|32.74%
|197,531
|8. To fix the remuneration of the auditors.
|22,488,595
|99.73
|60,813
|0.27
|22,549,408
|32.91%
|80,816
|9. To approve the Remuneration Report.
|22,129,474
|98.90
|246,504
|1.10
|22,375,978
|32.66%
|254,246
|10. To give the directors authority to allot shares.
|22,421,644
|99.50
|113,485
|0.50
|22,535,129
|32.89%
|70,795
|11. To disapply pre-emption rights.
|21,708,647
|96.48
|791,251
|3.52
|22,499,898
|32.84%
|130,326
|12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|22,485,819
|99.64
|80,135
|0.36
|22,565,954
|32.93%
|64,269
|13. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice.
|22,381,873
|99.12
|198,695
|0.88
|22,580,568
|32.96%
|49,657
|14. To approve the change in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association to increase the current limit on aggregate Director fees to reflect each years inflation.
|21,900,423
|97.79
|495,387
|2.21
|22,395,810
|32.69%
|234,414
|15. To approve a change in the Company’s directors’ remuneration policy to permit payments to directors up to the maximum in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association.
|21,877,075
|97.66
|524,464
|2.34
|22,401,539
|32.69%
|228,685
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 68,517,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,395,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
