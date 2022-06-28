Crosschq Names Jo Avent as Chief People Officer

DANVILLE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today that TalentWall co-founder, Jo Avent, has been named Chief People Officer of the combined entity. Crosschq acquired TalentWall, the popular recruiting analytics platform that enables talent acquisition teams to hire more efficiently and collaboratively through the use of data, in May 2022. Now more than 80 people strong, Crosschq supports 450+ customers and more than 9,000 active users at companies including Snowflake, Box, HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoPuff, Glassdoor, Upwork, DISH, Roblox, Flexport, Cloudflare, Reddit, and more.



Avent co-founded TalentWall in 2017, along with Jacob Paul and Nick Urban. Earlier in her career, she was an independent consultant specializing in recruiting selection process design, adapting agile methods for talent teams, and diversity and inclusion programs. Before that, she was a program manager at ThoughtWorks, where she began as a recruiter. Her career started in the IT recruiting category, where she was a recruiter for a London-based consultancy.

“Jo’s combined experience of running recruiting teams, followed by building her own talent technology company makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead this role,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “She has consistently proven her ability to translate ideas into action, through her firsthand experience of what it takes to help employees develop while supporting the goals of the business.”

Avent commented, “Going from co-founder to Chief People Officer is perhaps an unusual path but since I’ve done some aspect of every role in an organization, I’m keenly aware of the dynamics between different teams and the challenges faced by each role.” She continued, “We create people products for use by people who are, in turn, collaborating with people, putting us in such a unique position. The Crosschq product suite – in use within our own organization – respects and elevates the voice of the candidate and employee, ensuring they are well-positioned for success. I’m excited to be part of the difference we’re making.”

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

