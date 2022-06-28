New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kefir Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286064/?utm_source=GNW

The global kefir market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2021 to $1.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.04%. The kefir market is expected to reach $2.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.99%.



The kefir market consists of sales of kefir products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the fermented dairy products made up of kefir grains which consist of bacteria and yeast.Kefir is produced by fermented milk with commercialized freeze-dried kefir starter cultures, traditional kefir grains, and products remained after the removal of kefir grains.



Kefir contains bacteria and yeast that are actively developing. The impact of bacteria and yeast on milk causes the creation of enzymes and substances that influence the digestion of meals.



The main types of kefir includes milk kefir and water kefir, and they are sourced from animal milk, soy milk, coconut milk and others.The milk kefir refers to a fermented dairy product and are made by adding the culture to the milk and keeping it warm like yogurt.



The milk kefir is full of probiotics and helps in a healthy digestion process.The sourced from organic and conventional ingredients, and available in both flavored and unflavored categories.



These products are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and other distribution channels.



North America was the largest region in the kefir market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the kefir market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing popularity of functional beverages will propel the Kefir market.A functional beverage is a non-alcoholic drink that contains ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, additional raw fruit or vegetables, and others.



The demand for nutrient-rich drinks, sugar-free products, and non-dairy products lead to the Kefir market growth.According to the report published by DuPont Nutrition & Health in November 2019, more than half of Americans (52%) are eating more plant-based meals and beverages, while this percentage climbs to two-thirds (65%) globally.



There is a seismic shift in eating habits globally, producing a considerable market opportunity for functional beverages.In fact, for the vast majority of customers, this has progressed beyond testing to a permanent shift influenced by health, lifestyle, and social considerations.



Therefore, the rising demand for functional beverages will drive the kefir market.



R&D initiatives and investments are a key trend gaining popularity in the Kefir market.As the preferences of people for healthy snacks and drinks are growing, the companies operating in the kefir market are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative kefir products.



For instance, in October 2021, a New Zealand-based producer of young coconut kefir launched a crowd funding campaign to support the research and development of an innovative new range of kefir-fermented food and beverage products, in collaboration with local producers of Aotearoa.



In March 2021, Lactalis Canada, a French multinational dairy product cooperation, acquired Agropur’s yogurt business for an undisclosed amount.It acquired IGO and IGO nanö yogurt brands and the Olympic yogurt, sour cream, and kefir brands.



The acquisition will strengthen the national footprints and reaffirm the long-term commitment to the Canadian food processing industry. Agropur Dairy Cooperative is a North American dairy Cooperative that supplies products to the industrial, retail, and foodservice sectors.



The countries covered in the kefir market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





