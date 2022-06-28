Chief Marketing Officer Tim Manning Brings SaaS, Technology Go-to-Market Insights to Chief Outsiders

PHOENIX, AZ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading technology and SaaS Chief Marketing Officer Tim Manning has joined the team of more than 110 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s top marketing consultancies focused on strategic growth.

Manning – with deep practical experience gained in retailtech, fintech, medtech, cybertech and other sectors – is available for fractional client engagements with the SMB and mid-market businesses that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Lauded as a specialist in positioning strategy and messaging, Manning delivers insights that have grown market share, brand visibility, revenues, and sales.

As VP of Marketing for Khimetrics, Manning launched and positioned a new B2B tech category, in concert with public and analyst relations, to anchor the category across 2 continents; emerging as industry leader and positioning the company for a 10X acquisition by SAP. In a fractional CMO role for Shelvspace, Manning unified messaging across sales and marketing, coupled with demand generation programs to increase MQLs by 50% in less than 3 months.

Companies such as SAP, 41st Parameter, Vcommerce Corporation, and Xantel also benefited from Manning’s well-honed go-to-market expertise and senior marketing leadership.

“Tim builds programs and processes dedicated to driving measurable bottom-line results, on-time and on-budget,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Tim engineers strategy with a customer focus to connect brands in a meaningful way.”

Manning earned his Master’s degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance from the University of Calgary.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment