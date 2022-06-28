Associa Announces 2022 Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Winners

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2nd Annual Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program. This program is open to children and grandchildren of Associa employees. Students enrolled, or preparing to enroll, in a post-secondary institution in the Fall were invited to apply for $2,500 scholarships that can be used at their choice of university, community college, trade school, or life skills program. Applicants were anonymously evaluated based on academic records, extracurricular activities, work history, community involvement, and teacher recommendations. Using these metrics, the top 11 applicants throughout the United States and Canada were selected as recipients.

The 2022 class of Marianna Brady scholars represents a well-balanced mix of high school and university students across seven U.S. states and one Canadian providence. They are pursuing, or plan to pursue, degrees in a diverse range of fields, such as Communications, Dermatology, Forensic Psychology, and Kinesiology, among others. Outside the classroom, applicants participated in a wide range of athletic and community outreach activities. Many volunteered with groups such as Young Life, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and various youth camps and related organizations.

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program was established in 2021. Associa founder and CEO John Carona created it in memory of his mentor and close friend, Dr. Marianna Brady, a career educator and principal who strongly promoted the importance of education.

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship 2022 winners:

Michael Wilson III – Gateway Transition

Lara Kantman – Douglas College

Elliana Marchand-Correia – Boston College

Kaylee Norton – Texas A&M

Jacob VanBenschoten – University of Virginia

Reagan Krueger – University of North Texas

Sofia Alayo – University of Southern California

Mitchell Pfieffer – Shenandoah University

Julia Washburn – University of California, Santa Barbara

Aiden Fairchild – University of Arizona

Sarakate Levanti – Westchester University

“Associa is pleased to recognize the 2022 recipients of our Marianna Brady Scholarship Program for their academic excellence and commitment to their respective communities,” said John Carona, Associa chairman and CEO. “The scholarship program was created to promote work ethic, kindness, service to others, and leadership. This year’s recipients personify these traits, and Associa is proud to help them realize their desired educational and career paths.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program and this year’s winners.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa