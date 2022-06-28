Sierra Tucson Names New Chief Operating Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson, a nationally recognized residential and outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center, has named Carrie Foote its new chief operating officer.

Foote previously worked as the director of enterprise privacy governance at the University of Arizona, where she assisted the chief privacy officer in building the school’s privacy program.

She began her career as a case manager in community mental health services, developing an acumen for leadership that eventually led her to become chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at a regional mental health organization.

“I am thrilled to have Carrie Foote join our exceptional team at Sierra Tucson,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Dr. Valerie Kading. “Carrie brings a 20-year history of expertise in behavioral health systems development, implementing strategic initiatives and cross-departmental collaboration that will complement our already dynamic leadership team.”

Foote also has significant experience in business development and expansion, contract procurement, HIPAA privacy compliance and professional development. She has managed teams including IT, finance, billing, compliance, facilities, medical, transportation, utilization management and medical records.

“Carrie is passionate about helping others improve their lives and realize that recovery is possible,” Kading said. “We are extremely fortunate to have Carrie on our team and look forward to her positive impact on the residents and clients we serve each day.”

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addiction, trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.