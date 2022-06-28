New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Intolerance Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286063/?utm_source=GNW





The global food intolerance market is expected to grow from $15.18 billion in 2021 to $16.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.11%. The food intolerance market is expected to reach $21.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.16%.



The food intolerance products market consists of sales of food intolerance products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) refers to food products consumed by individuals with various types of food intolerance such as lactose intolerance, wheat intolerance, and others.Food intolerance is a digestive system response when a person is unable to effectively digest or break down food.



Individuals with specific food intolerance conditions consume food intolerance products based on the severity of their medical condition.



The main product types of food intolerance products include diabetic food, gluten-free food, and lactose-free food.The diabetic food refers to glucose intolerance products, which are made of whole grain foods, rich in fruits and vegetables, and low on sugar, salt and saturated fats.



The types of food intolerance products include bakery products, confectionery products, dairy and dairy alternatives, meat and seafood, and others, and they are distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others.



North America was the largest region in the food intolerance market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food intolerance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising popularity of the vegan diet is driving the growth of the food intolerance products market.A vegan diet involves only plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, soy, legumes, nuts, and nut butter, plant-based dairy alternatives, sprouted or fermented plant foods, and whole grains.



A vegan diet helps to improve digestion and health and does not cause intolerance in the body as it includes essential nutrients in the diet.As the popularity of the vegan diet grows, it will drive the market for food intolerance products.



For instance, according to a British market research company YouGov survey on 1,00 adults, 65% of Indians plan to eat more plant-based/vegan foods in the new year. In addition, according to The Guardian, a news company data, there had been a 40% increase in vegans in 2020, the total is around 1.5 million in the same year. More than 500,000 pledged to eat vegan as part of this year’s Veganuary. Therefore, the rising popularity of the vegan diet will drive the growth of the food intolerance products market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the food intolerance products market.The companies in the market are increasingly partnering with other market players to develop new products and enhance the supply of products to the market.



For instance, in January 2021, a US-based food company PepsiCo, Inc., and a US-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat, Inc. announced the formation of The PLANeT Partnership, LLC (TPP), a joint venture to develop, produce and market innovative snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein. In addition, in April 2020, Valio, a Finland-based manufacturer of dairy products, and Palmer Holland, a US-based distributor partnered for the distribution of lactose-free milk powders. This partnership will help bring new value-added dairy ingredients to the USA market.



In October 2019, London Food Corporation, a UK-based manufacturer of breakfast cereals and snacks acquired free-form food company Big Oz Industries for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition by London Food Corporation is focused on expanding its operational and strategic business presence in alternative foods that are nutritious, environmentally friendly, and contributed to healthy leaving.



Big Oz Industries is a UK-based company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of gluten-free products.



The countries covered in the food intolerance products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





