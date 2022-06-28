English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors pays tribute to

Leonardo Del Vecchio, and appoints new Chairman



Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 28, 2022 – 6:45 pm) – EssilorLuxottica’s Board of Directors, met today and paid homage to Chairman, Leonardo Del Vecchio, who passed away peacefully yesterday morning. He will forever be remembered for his values, robust leadership, passion, exceptional character as well as his dedication toward the Company and its employees.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Francesco Milleri as its new Chairman for the remaining duration of his mandate. Francesco Milleri will also carry on assuming his term of office as Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxottica.

The Board further decided to examine the benefits of appointing a lead director among its independent members. A final decision will be taken in this regard before year-end.

The Board further confirmed Paul du Saillant as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxottica.

During the same meeting, the Board also co-opted Mario Notari as a new Director. Mario Notari is full Professor of Company and Business Law at Università Bocconi in Milan and member, Phd Board in Business Law at Università Bocconi. He is also founder and partner of “ZNR notai”, public notaries and lawyers in Milan. He was Director of Luxottica Group S.p.A. from 2015 to 2018 and is a Director of Delfin S.à r.l.

Mr Notari will be considered as a non-independent director on the Board of EssilorLuxottica. His appointment will be submitted to shareholders’ vote at the next Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company.



