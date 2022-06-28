New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798678/?utm_source=GNW
Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2026
As a widely popular packaging material, glass is used to package food, pharmaceuticals, drugs, and beverages. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities and escalating glass packaging demand. Glass has gained traction in the construction industry because of its ability to lower costs and ensure energy efficiency in buildings. As a result, an increasing number of buildings are adopting curtain walls to replace traditional walls. Furthermore, growth in green building activity is driving demand for energy-efficient Low-E glass that helps reduce carbon emissions. Demand for low-cost and energy-efficient glass manufacturing is fueled by organizations around the world promoting and utilizing green construction. Technological advances are widening the range of glass characteristics, particularly in terms of weight and strength. Since the food and beverage sector widely uses glass packaging, the industry boom is also spurring growth in the global glass processing equipment market. Known for being environmentally friendly, glass is also gaining prominence in manufacturing facilities for safeguarding equipment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$832.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass Grinding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Glass Processing Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $533 Million by 2026
The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$533 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$80.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) dominates the global glass processing equipment market owing to accelerating investments in several end-user industries along with the increasing adoption of glass processing in many sectors, particularly the construction, automotive and food & beverages industries.
Glass Breaking Segment to Reach $359.4 Million by 2026
In the global Glass Breaking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$263.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Beijing Hanjiang Automatic Glass Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Benteler International AG
- Biesse Group
- Bottero S.p.A.
- CMS Glass Machinery
- Foshan Datuo Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Glasstech, Inc.
- Glaston Corporation
- HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG
- Keraglass Industries S.r.l.
- LandGlass Technology Co., Ltd.
- LISEC Austria GmbH
- OCMI-OTG S.p.A.
- Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- SK Glass Machines (India) Pvt. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Glass Processing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of Glass
Processing Equipment
Construction
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics
Packaging
An Introduction to Glass Processing Equipment
History of the Glass Industry
Glass Machinery and Equipment
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Glass Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Glass Cutting, Glass
Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling, and Other Machine
Types
Analysis by End-Use
World Glass Processing Equipment Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Other
End-Uses
Regional Analysis
Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment - Geographic
Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Efficiency Redefines Equipment Engineering
Glass Processing Equipment and Industry 4.0
Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
AI for Machine Operations
Automotive Glass Processing Trends
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Consumer Electronics: A Key End-Use Segment
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity
for Glass Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in
Store Leading to Uptick in Processing Machinery Demand
Industrial IoT and Glass Processing
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Information Technology for Flat Glass Processing
Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry
High-Precision Glass Processing with Innovative Technology
New Trends and Quality Standards in Glassmaking
Flat Glass Tempering Machines Market
Glass Recycling Trends
While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling
Machinery Innovations
Europe Witnesses a Spate of Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Cutting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Glass Cutting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Cutting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Grinding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass Grinding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Grinding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Breaking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass Breaking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Breaking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Drilling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Drilling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Machine Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass
Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking,
Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Glass Processing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass
Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking,
Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and
Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting,
Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other
Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Glass Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass
Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and
Other Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
