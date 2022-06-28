BlueJeans by Verizon named MetriStar Top Provider Award for Meeting Applications

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans by Verizon, which provides secure video collaboration and large interactive events for today’s hybrid ways of work, has been positioned by innovative research firm Metrigy as a Top Provider for meeting applications. The MetriStar Top Provider Award delineation exemplifies BlueJeans’ commitment to providing a frictionless and immersive, any place, any device meeting experience for customers that drives engagement and business outcomes.



“Metrigy’s Workplace Collaboration 2022 MetriStar awards are based on how customers rate their providers, and quantitative metrics correlating the use of a provider’s app with measurable business success,” said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. “In addition to having high customer ratings, BlueJeans customers saw a 48% increase in revenue, 51% cost savings, 25% reduction in employee turnover, and a 41% improvement in employee productivity after their deployment of the app.”

Recognizing technology providers whose customers achieved high business success and achieved above-average customer sentiment ratings, the MetriStar Top Provider Awards found that companies use the BlueJeans meeting application to conduct virtual meetings with state-of-the-art voice and video quality, combined with productivity features to improve meeting experiences. The comprehensive report goes on to highlight BlueJeans’ top-performing areas, including voice and video quality, technical features of the platform, response time to problems or questions, reliability of the platform, and ease of use.

According to the report, “BlueJeans’ customers include some of the largest businesses in the world. As a pioneer in the video meetings space, BlueJeans has consistently delivered innovative features including background noise cancellation, spatial audio, and tools to enable meeting participants to easily capture notes and highlight key meeting points. Backed by the network and services capabilities of its parent company, Verizon, BlueJeans delivers a meeting app experience that achieved high customer sentiment ratings and that its customers are using to deliver measurable business success.”

“At BlueJeans, innovation is in our DNA,” said Chris Lewter, VP & General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon. “But it’s no longer just about technology. It’s about the people, it’s about the experiences. Now we’re looking beyond ‘just meeting’ to how we can support and deliver a secure, reliable and scalable set of video solutions designed to power collaboration, boost audience engagement, and ensure business continuity in the era of hybrid work. Today’s award demonstrates that we’re on the right track.”

Based on data gathered from 935 IT and customer experience leaders in North America, Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia, Metrigy analyzed both quantitative and open ended and qualitative commentary from IT leaders on what they like most and least about their providers to compile the MetriStar awards.

Metrigy defines the ‘Meeting Applications’ category as meeting applications that deliver video and audio conferencing as well as screen and content sharing. Additional features may include integrated chat, meeting recording and transcription, webinar and virtual event hosting capabilities, whiteboarding, as well as connectivity to room video conferencing systems.

For more information, read the report. To learn more about how BlueJeans can help enable employees to do their best work and achieve new levels of productivity that drive business outcomes, visit www.bluejeans.com .

ABOUT METRIGY: Metrigy is an innovative research firm focusing on the rapidly changing areas of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), digital workplace, digital transformation, and Customer Experience (CX)/contact center—along with several related technologies. Metrigy delivers strategic guidance and informative content, backed by primary research metrics and analysis, for technology providers and enterprise organizations.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

