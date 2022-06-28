Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Roger Grossman, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

BEDMINSTER, NJ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Roger Grossman as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Roger is responsible for growing a portfolio of commercial clients and servicing businesses in the Tri-State area. With a focus on middle market companies, he will reinforce and expand Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s footprint in the commercial arena while ensuring achievement of clients’ long-term financial goals.



Mr. Grossman brings with him 32 years of experience in the banking industry. He has a proven track record of delivering superior service and advice-led strategies to both clients and prospects. Prior to Peapack-Gladstone Bank, he most recently served at KeyBank N.A. as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, where he actively managed client portfolios and the generation of new client relationships. Prior to that as Senior Relationship Manager, Corporate Banking at HSBC Bank NA, Roger actively grew commercial loan portfolios and the generation of new revenue. Prior experience in the financial services industry also includes his roles as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, New Jersey Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo Bank N.A.; Vice President, Relationship Manager, New York Commercial Banking, Bank of New York; Senior Associate, Financial Advisory Services Group, Coopers & Lybrand, L.L.P.; and Banking Officer, Real Estate Banking Division, Bank of Tokyo Trust Company, New York, NY.

Mr. Grossman received an MBA in Finance and International Business from Columbia Business School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian Studies/History from Colgate University. Roger holds a Certificate in Bank Lending from New York University.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

