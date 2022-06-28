ALDEN’S ORGANIC GIVES AWAY 10,000 SCOOPS FOR NATIONAL ICE CREAM MONTH

Eugene, OR, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July is National Ice Cream Month and it has become an iconic moment for frozen dessert lovers everywhere. To celebrate, Alden’s Organic is giving away 10,000 scoops of organic ice cream throughout the month. Consumers will have ample opportunity to win via seven giveaways hosted on the Alden’s Organic Instagram and Facebook accounts. To complete each prize pack, the family-owned brand Edward & Sons, will also be providing organic ice cream cones to winners.

The largest giveaway will be hosted on National Ice Cream Day (7.17) when 20 winners will be selected to each receive 100 scoops in the form of free coupons, which can be redeemed for any Alden’s Organic product. Alden’s Organic has something for everyone. Product options range from 48oz. sqrounds, to 14oz. pints, sammies in various shapes, and stick bars in a variety of classic flavors with a unique-to-Alden’s twist or swirl. Alden’s Organic frozen desserts include favorites such as Chocolate Chocolate Chip, New School Orange Cream, Dairy Free Double Strawberry and a new Gluten Free Dairy Free Vanilla Bean Sammie.

“National Ice Cream Month is in the heart of summer ice cream season and is the perfect time to celebrate this beloved sweet treat that brings people together. Our brand has always been about sparking joy and we want to share with as many people as we can through these giveaways,” says SVP of Sales and Marketing, Joelle Simmons.

On Alden's Organic’s social channels, the brand is leaning into summer's most nostalgic moments with a vintage collection of imagery throughout the month to inspire everyone to share their fondest ice cream memories.

To promote the campaign, Alden’s Organic is partnering with popular influencers to create shareable ice cream creations and join in the fun by giving away even more scoops to their followers. Follow the hashtag #AldensFam to view the creations as they are shared.

To learn more about the 10K Scoops Giveaway, visit https://aldensicecream.com/10000-scoops/ and follow @aldensicecream on Instagram and Facebook for opportunities to win throughout the month. For consumers looking to stock up for summer ice cream season, Alden’s Organic is also offering a $1.00 off coupon.

About Alden’s Organic

Alden’s Organic is America’s best-selling organic ice cream*. The brand was launched in 2004 in Eugene, Oregon where they still make every batch. Alden’s offers a full range of family and personal indulgence size ice cream, frozen novelties and dairy-free frozen desserts. Alden’s products are certified organic, non-GMO, and are available at over 10,000 natural, specialty and traditional stores across the U.S. The brand’s parent company, Oregon Ice Cream, is privately owned and has been making ice cream in Eugene, Oregon since 1938. For more information visit: https://www.aldensicecream.com.

*Source: SPINS Natural Channel, 52 Week Ending 4/17/2022

