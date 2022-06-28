Global Foliar Spray Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2024

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foliar Spray Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798610/?utm_source=GNW

Foliar feeding or foliar nutrition refers to the method of directly applying liquid fertilizer to the leaves as a way of feeding plants. Plants are capable of absorbing nutrients and the essential elements from the leaves through the bark or through the stomata, which are the microscopic openings located in the middle of a pair of guard cells, and epidermis. While transport through the stomata is usually faster, total absorption level is greater through the epidermis. Generally, foliar feeding is carried out early in the morning or during late evenings, preferably when the temperature is below 24°C as heat causes the closure of pores on the leaves of some species. A popular feeding method is the use of sea-based plant mixes, particularly kelp, which contains most of the 50 trace nutrients. Kelp contains some hormones that are considered beneficial for the development of the leaves, flowers, and also fruits, and is therefore preferred by organic growers who are wary of using artificial hormone applications.



When plants face conditions of unbalanced or limited availability of nutrient-providing media or sudden elemental deficiencies such as pH fluctuation, the traditional method of feeding plants through the roots might not result in faster nutritive repair. In such situations, there is a need for an alternative and faster acting method of providing the much-required nutrients to the plants. Spraying or foliar feeding, which is a method by which nutrient solution is directly applied to the leaves, is the best technique for achieving rapid absorption of nutrients into the plant. Foliar feeding has been scientifically proven to improve plant health as well as yields significantly through increased and faster absorption of essential elements. Foliar application was demonstrated to prevent leaching-out of the feed into the soil, thus prompting quick absorption by the plant. A mix of zinc, iron, and phosphorus in foliar application ensures greater benefit than direct addition to the soil, where phosphorus gets fixed into the soil and becomes inaccessible the plant, while iron and zinc are also made less available.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foliar Spray is projected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Foliar Spray, accounting for an estimated 31.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Market growth is driven by their growing applications in field crops, horticultural crops, and turfs & ornamentals. The constant decline in arable land globally and increased pressure on growers to address the food needs of the world`s expanding population are driving focus on to the development of more effective methods for applying fertilizers. Rapid growth of agricultural production, especially staples such as rice and wheat, and the subsequent rise in need for fertilizers to protect crops and promote growth are leading to growth in foliar sprays market. The significant growth of foliar spray market in various application sectors is mainly attributed to their ability to increase agricultural output and increasing awareness about the advantages of foliar nutrition. The easy to apply nature of foliar sprays and their ability to uniformly distribute nutrients onto crops is driving growth in the market. The market is also poised to benefit from the strong growth being witnessed in the industrial agriculture, which enhances need for uniform and efficient application of fertilizers to improve crop yield. Also fueling market growth is the rapidly rising demand for chemical-based plant booster in horticultural operations. Foliar sprays market is also poised to benefit by the agriculture industry`s shift towards advanced farming techniques.

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Coromandel International Limited (India)

EuroChem Group (Switzerland)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

TRIBOdyn AG (Germany)

Yara International ASA (Norway)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in

Use of Liquid Fertilizers

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market in US$ Million for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the

Foliar Spraying Market

Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application

Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural

Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global

Population to Bolster Market Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional

Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary

Approach to Soil Nutrient Application

Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application

Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance

of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical

Fertilizers

Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for

Nursery Production

Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in

Permaculture Gardens

Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market

Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for

Foliar Spray Market

Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for

the Period 2010-2017

Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh Vegetables

(in Million Metric Tons) for 2017

Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for

2017

Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for

the Period 2010-2017

Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil

Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms

Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application

Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield

Attributes of Pulse Crops

Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the

Period 2010-2017

Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar

Spray

Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors Foliar Spray

Market: Global Plant Biostimulants Market Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Biostimulants Market by Application (in %) for 2019

Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification

Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application

Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic

Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region:

(in Million Hectares): 2017

Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed

Management

Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application

Technique for Plant Activators

Global Plant Activators Market Size in US$ Million for 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798610/?utm_source=GNW



