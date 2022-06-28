Exciting finale for the 2022 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada

Toronto, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada virtual one-make series saw its last race of the season disputed at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The third edition of the championship contested on iRacing welcomed two winners to the top step: Phil Bouchard in a digital version of the 911 GT3 Cup car, and Ian Gagnon-Renaud atop the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport class.

“We were delighted with the season’s results which received further amplification this year thanks to our official timing partner TAG Heuer and broadcasting each round through Twitch on the Porsche channel," said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “The social media platform involved followers by allowing them to engage in two-way communication."

As the winners of the 2022 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada, Bouchard and Gagnon-Renaud will each have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the brand’s sports cars at the Porsche Track Experience program on July 23.

Sim racers entered were able to compete virtually on the iRacing.com platform and be eligible to win prizes including getting behind the wheel of a Porsche on track. The first of eight races began in March once the top 40 drivers across the country had been identified through an intense qualification phase. The racers then took the wheel of either a digital version of the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport mid-engine racecar or the newest 911 GT3 Cup Car, depending on their qualifying result.

This year, notable Porsche partners joined the virtual series with awareness on the virtual cars and prize inclusions. TAG Heuer logos were visible during the race broadcasts as the Official Timing Partner, as well as on the front windscreen and rear spoiler of each virtual racecar. The class champions were outfitted with TAG Heuer Connected Watches for their great performances, as well as additional prizes for the podium finishers. Bose branding was visible on the side number plates of all virtual racecars. Competitors that finished seventh or better in their class received premium Bose noise cancelling headphones.

About TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer, founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, is a luxury watch brand that is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), the world’s leading luxury group. Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland and with four production sites, TAG Heuer has 1860 employees and is active in 139 countries. TAG Heuer products are available online on www.tagheuer.com for select countries and in 260 boutiques and 2,300 points of sale worldwide. The company is headed up by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

For 162 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969 and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015. Today, the brand’s core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco and Autavia – and is rounded out with the contemporary Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Connected lines.

Capturing TAG Heuer’s motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure”, are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand’s passion for action and high performance.

@TAGHeuer #TAGHEUERxPORSCHE

About iRacing.com

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world.

About Bose

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical enginee-ring at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer be-nefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming catego-ries in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary expe-riences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2021, Porsche sold 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/Porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

###

Attachments