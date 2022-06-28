New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026
Fire resistant fabrics are technical fabrics that exhibit a high degree of resistance to fire and can endure the impact of fires and flames to a certain period of time, providing fire protection to the wearer or the equipment upon which they are placed. Fire resistant fabrics can be grouped under two categories, based on materials used, namely inherently fire retardant fabrics and treated fire retardant fabrics. Inherently fire retardant fabrics are produced from fibers, which because of their natural composition can resist combustion upon exposure to a fire. On the other hand, treated fire retardant fabrics are made using fibers that are milled and treated with fire retardant chemicals to induce fire resistance capability into the fabric. For both types of fabrics, the level of fire resistance is determined by an array of features including the fabric construction, composition, and weight etc.
Fire resistant fabrics are widely used as apparel in the form of personal protective work wear and uniforms and also in the non-apparel versions such as drapes, tarps, tents, and furniture upholstery, in demanding as well as general-purpose fire safety applications. Fire resistant personal protective clothing, made available in the vests, jackets, pants and accessories, is highly relevant in hazardous manufacturing environments, power utilities, oil & gas facilities, construction sites and other industrial sites prone to fire accidents. These fabrics also find wider use in military clothing, empowering military personnel to perform their duties in the most demanding environments including combat zones and search and rescue operations. On the other hand, firefighting departments constitute the major consumers of fire resistant fabrics. Because of the challenging conditions, firefighters need advanced clothing, in the form of uniform and turnout gear, made from best-in-class fire resistant and retardant materials that can endure high temperature flames and environments for longer periods.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Resistant Fabrics estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Treated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inherent segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $972 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.4 Million by 202
The Fire Resistant Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$972 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Occupational safety organizations in countries worldwide mandate use of flame retardant garments by employees. Employers are required to provide them to the workers, especially those exposed to flame hazards and electric arcs. Such regulations are present both in developed and developing countries and in the recent years, have been implemented more strictly, which resulted in a major spurt in sales. These trends would continue to positive influence market growth in the future. Industrial standards in countries across the world becoming more stringent, is also anticipated to drive demand for FR going forward. The OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) in the US made it compulsory for all oil & gas industry workers to wear FR clothing. Many other industries, in other countries, would also implement similar rules which would bode well for the market. South America for instance, has been witnessing increasing importance of workplace safety. Mineral extraction is one of the important sectors for many South American nations. Such countries are implementing legislations for making work environments safer for miners. The market for fire resistant fabrics at the global level is generally driven by the demand from the oil and gas industry. The fabrics are used for providing safety to industry workers who work in a high accident prone environment. Technological advancements and growing awareness about benefits of the products among more end-users are some of the other factors that fuel market growth. The area that sees most innovation is the segment of polymeric materials. New varieties of polymeric materials are continuously being developed for the electronics industry primarily. The new varieties meet all the regulatory mandates and also have less negative impact on the environment. Demand in the future would also increase for nanocomposite synthetic fibers.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
- DuPont De Nemours, Inc.
- Glen Raven, Inc.
- Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Koninklijke Ten Cate bv
- Milliken & Company
- Newtex Industries, Inc.
- PBI Performance Products, Inc.
- Solvay S.A.
- Teijin Ltd.
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak: Looming Global Recession and the Impact on
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market
Surging Coronavirus Infections, Plummeting Business Confidence &
Equity-Market Performance to Disrupt Sales, R&D & Stifle
Innovation in Advanced Functional Fabrics
World MSCI ACWI Index (% Change) & Number of COVID-19 Infections
An Introduction to Fire Resistant Fabrics
Fire Resistant Fabrics: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Industry Activity
Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High
World Market for Fire Resistant Fabrics: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
Developing Regions Emerge as New Growth Markets for Flame
Resistant Fabrics
World Fire Resistant Fabrics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027
Treated Fabrics Gain Traction
Inherent Fabrics Demonstrate Fast Paced Growth
Aramid Fibers Most Sought After Materials in Inherent Fabrics
The ?Great Lockdown? of 2020 Crushes the Global Economy
What Does This Mean for Fire Resistant Fabrics Market?
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2019
and 2020
Global PMI Index Points for 2018, 2019 and 2020
Competitive Landscape
Fire Resistant Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial Sector: A Major Consumer of Fire Resistant Fabrics
Fire Resistant Fabrics Significance in Oil & Gas Facilities
Chemical Plants
Current Market for Fire Resistant Apparel/ Workwear
Defense Departments Rely on FR Fabrics to Resolve Challenging
Needs
FR Fabrics Come to the Fore to Aid Firefighting Departments
The Most Destructive of All Accidents, Fire Accidents Call for
Fire Disaster Preparedness
Global Reported Number of Fire Accidents (In Million)
High Growth Opportunities in Transportation Applications
World Transportation-Grade Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by
Sector (2020E)
FR Fabrics Gaining Traction in Domestic Textiles
Certifications Do Not Reveal the Actual Structural Integrity of
FR Fabrics/ Garments
Brief Note on Standards and Certifications
Innovations and Advancements
Advancements in High Temperature Fibers
Protective Fabrics: Select Advancements
Aluminized Fabrics
Active Protection System
Protective Flex
Thermal Sensitivity Fabrics
Protection against Chemical and Biological Threats
Select Product Innovations and Launches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Treated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Treated by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Treated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inherent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Inherent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inherent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Non-Apparel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Public Safety Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Defense & Public Safety
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Public Safety
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the US Fire Resistant Fabrics
Market
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial,
Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Chinese Fire Resistant
Fabrics Market
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the European Fire Resistant
Fabrics Market
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial,
Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial,
Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Treated and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial,
Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial,
Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use Industry - Industrial,
Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use Industry - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety
Services, Transportation and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________