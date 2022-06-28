KlariVis Hires Senior Sales Executive

ROANOKE, Va., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced Jacqueline Hickman has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive.

Jacqueline Hickman joins KlariVis with extensive knowledge of the evolving financial services industry. Hickman says, "After years in banking and fintech, I knew when I saw KlariVis that I had to be a part of it. I am excited to join our growing team and help financial institutions get better access to their data. As a former banker, I am looking forward to building relationships with my clients so that we can work together to improve the lives of their employees and customers in the communities they serve. I can't wait to spread the KlariVis message to financial institutions!"

KlariVis is the only cloud-based, core-agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics solution built for bankers, by bankers. The KlariVis platform compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive dashboard that provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability, and improve productivity at every level of the organization.

Chief Revenue Officer of KlariVis, Sanjay Bhaskar, says, "We are excited for Jacqueline to join our team. Her decades of experience in both the banking and fintech industries partnered with her passion for helping people makes her a natural fit for KlariVis. I look forward to seeing Jacqueline's impact as she carries out the KlariVis mission."

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

