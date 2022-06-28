Konica Minolta’s John Fulena and Cody Walton Named to ENX Magazine’s 2022 Difference Makers List

Ramsey, NJ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce John Fulena, Director, Production and Industrial Printing, Dealer Division, and Cody Walton, National Manager, Strategic Solutions, Dealer Sales, as honorees on ENX Magazine’s 2022 Difference Makers list. This year’s recipients were recognized for their exceptional contributions to keeping their respective businesses and the industry moving forward despite the ongoing pandemic and the Great Resignation.

A true industry veteran, John Fulena joined Konica Minolta in 2020 with 35+ years of experience, much of which at larger OEMs. Fulena’s focus at Konica Minolta has been on helping the company’s dealer community grow their businesses within the print production and industrial printing (PP/IP) marketplaces. Starting his new position during the pandemic meant his work was cut out for him. When travel and in-person meetings became impossible, he and his team hosted virtual tours and product demos from the company’s Client Engagement Center (CEC). Their efforts helped Konica Minolta’s PP/IP sales stay on track, with many units sold sight unseen. Constant change required increased communication and education with the company’s dealers, with continual monitoring in the field to assess needs and identify priorities to get as many orders filled on a weekly basis as possible. In addition, supply chain issues kept John highly focused on managing inventory, allocating toner and maintaining relevant promotions for dealer partners.

Cody Walton is responsible for assessing Konica Minolta’s wide range of offerings, including managed IT, Unified Communications, Intelligent Information Management (IIM), software solutions and Video Security Solutions (VSS) and strategically fitting them into the company’s dealer sales channel. He works closely with each Konica Minolta dealer, looking at their business plans, current offerings, customer base and capabilities to formulate new lines of business into successful sales strategies. By encouraging dealers to diversifying their portfolios, Walton helps them maintain business continuity and thrive through digital transformation (DX). When Konica Minolta launched a new initiative last year to focus on vertical markets, Walton took what the company was doing with its direct sales channel and aligned it with the dealer channel, using research, data and analytics to define opportunities in the marketplace. Walton has been with Konica Minolta for more than six years.



“We are so fortunate to have John and Cody on our team,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “John makes an incredible difference by ensuring that PP/IP is a growth product and very profitable for our dealers. We’ve had an amazing year with sales of our presses, thanks to education, awareness, training and understanding, and adjusting to the ever-changing marketplace during the pandemic. Cody is a master at rapport building, and brought strong relationships with software providers and vendors he’s cultivated over the years. He takes great pains to thoroughly learn our products and services as well as our dealers’ businesses, then matches them up to ensure their success. He makes a difference by not only helping our dealers reach optimal growth, but by also advancing Konica Minolta’s initiatives through our dealer network.”

Read about all of ENX’s 2022 Difference Makers at enxmagazine.com.

Previous ENX Difference Makers from Konica Minolta include:

Lisa Salerno, Manager, Product Management, Production Print

John Dembia, Product Marketing Manager

Bill Hall, Product Marketing Manager

Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, All Covered

Dennis Curry, Executive Director and Deputy CTO, Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kay Du Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Sam Errigo, President and CEO

Allison Kern, Manager, CSR and Internal Communications

Glenn Mathis, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Managed IT, North America

Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning

Scott Swidersky, President, IIM

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 25th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document technology industry. With a circulation of more than 28,000 hard copies, ENX magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document technology industry professionals.

# # # # #

Attachments