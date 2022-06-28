HydroGraph Becomes First Company in Americas To Receive Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® Certification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced that it has received The Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® certification. This certification is the only credential that includes independent 3rd party in-person inspections of graphene production facilities, verification of production methods and volumes, and quality control processes based on the Graphene Classification Framework (GCF). HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.



"We are thrilled to now be certified by The Graphene Council, validating what we already know,” said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph chief executive officer. “The HydroGraph patented process is unique in that it achieves 99.8% pure graphene in identical batches at both the lowest cost and the most environmentally friendly manner due to its low energy consumption and absence of emissions.”

“A strong congratulations to HydroGraph on achieving this important milestone and to be the first company in the Americas to do so,” said Terrance Barkan, executive director of The Graphene Council. “Customers can have confidence that HydroGraph is a reliable and capable partner to supply bona fide high purity graphene materials. They are an impressive team with an innovative process to produce graphene materials at scale.”

HydroGraph CEO, Stuart Jara is joined by CSO, Dr. Ranjith Divigalpitiya and President, Kjirstin Breure in Birmingham, UK, on Tuesday as they accept the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® Certification. HydroGraph is the first company in the Americas to receive this certification.

The Verified Graphene Producer® certification was developed by the subject matter experts from academia, producers, users, and regulators in a robust, multi-stage peer review process consisting of five key components:

Key graphene material characteristics

Preferred methods of testing

Range of measurement values

Syntax to describe forms of graphene

Technical data sheet template



As graphene is rapidly being used as part of the burgeoning global advanced materials sector, a tremendous inconsistency in the graphene manufacturing process has emerged in terms of quality. Despite the progress made with several standards and best practices, there remains a lack of understanding regarding the family of materials referred to collectively as ‘graphene’. The Graphene Council provides a transparent method of classifying and comparing any form of graphene in a framework that can be used equally by producers, users, or regulators.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen, and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

About The Graphene Council

The Graphene Council is the largest community in the world for graphene researchers, producers and users, connecting more than 30,000 materials professionals.

We are members of the ISO/ANSI/IEC/ASTM/BSI Graphene Standards groups and are the authors of “The Graphene Report”, the most comprehensive and up-to-date publication that covers commercial forms of graphene materials and their production processes, applications, markets, industries, pricing, material standards, characterization processes and a profile of approx. 200 graphene producer companies.

The Graphene Council produces a weekly Graphene Intelligence Briefing that covers commercial, research and graphene patent filings world-wide and is the leading advocate for the commercial adoption of graphene globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future products and personnel appointments; the scaling up of the Company’s Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company’s possible exploration of future development in the Manhattan region; and the Company’s future attendance at The Advanced Materials Show event.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

