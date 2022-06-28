Proactive news headlines including Apple, Pathfinder Ventures, LithiumBank Resources, Clean Air Metals and Think Research Corporation

New York , June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Apple's hearing bid on two Qualcomm patents rejected by US Supreme Court click here
- VR Resources says new assay results from Hecla-Kilmer drill program confirm broad intersections of critical metals click here
- Marble Financial says its CEO Karim Nanji named Canadian Lenders Association's 'Executive of the Year' for 2022 click here
- Pathfinder Ventures reports 36% jump in reservations despite rising fuel costs and inflation click here
- LithiumBank Resources finds above average lithium grades in four wells at Boardwalk Brine Project in Alberta click here
- Prospector Metals reports high-grade gold along newly identified Wiggle Deformation Zone at its Savant project in Ontario click here
- CO2 GRO announces sale of second CO2 Delivery Solutions to greenhouse vegetable grower Hidroexpo in El Salvador click here
- Electric Royalties inks deal to sell two thirds of its Seymour Lake 1.5% NSR to Lithium Royalty for C$4M click here
- Nike beats expectations despite Russia exit and China rout click here
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' recommendation on Steppe Gold as ramp up at ATO mine exceeds broker's expectations click here
- Clean Air Metals announces new assay results from 2022 drill campaign at Thunder Bay North Project click here
- Thesis Gold welcomes continued drilling success at Thesis III area of Ranch project click here
- Think Research Corporation wins contract from major US pharmacy to deliver business intelligence and support solutions click here
- enCore Energy inks uranium sales deal with a US-based nuclear power company click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp says Map D division signs multiple deals for its self-serve event management software solution click here
- Victory Resources completes extensive ground sampling program at Smokey Lithium property in Nevada click here
- Skye Bioscience is primed for meaningful clinical development of cannabinoid-derivative drug SBI-100 OE for glaucoma click here
- Caledonia Mining offers significant growth potential click here
