DEADLINE APPROACHING: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law Reminds Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ & ARQQW) Investors of July 5, 2022 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Arqit Quantum, Inc. ("Arqit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARQQ & ARQQW) and certain other defendants is July 5, 2022. If you purchased Arqit (formerly Centricus Acquisition Corp. ("Centricus")) shares or warrants, between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive, or if you held Centricus shares on August 31, 2021,



Arqit is a U.K. cybersecurity company that purports to have pioneered a unique quantum encryption technology which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of cyber attack, even an attack from a quantum computer.

The lawsuit alleges that Arqit Quantum Inc. made materially false, misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Arqit’s proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit’s proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but instead provided grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had only an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, the Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is July 5, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Arqit shares or warrants between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, or if you held shares of Centricus on August 31, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

